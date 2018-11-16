news

Annie Idibia and Alexx Ekubo will be joined by music legend 2Baba as the main character of the movie, 'Power of 1' embark on a campaign of the synopsis of the movie.

In a statement by Dubre Perekeme of Scriptorial PR, the three will visit King's College on Friday, November 17, 2018, for the grand flag off of the 'Power of 1' roadshow ahead of the December 7 release of the movie.

'The 'Power of 1' campaign aims to promote the belief that one person's affirmative action can deliver positive outcomes and challenge young Nigerians to embrace the responsibility of fixing Nigeria one challenge at a time,' the statement reads.

The movie, 'Power of 1,' directed by Izu Ojukwu is one of the tools of the campaign.

'Power of 1' stars Ramsey Nouah, Alex Ekubo, Annie Idibia, Jibola Dabo, Jide Kosoko, Racheal Oniga, Michelle Dede, Padita Agu and many more.

The movie is scheduled to start showing in cinemas across Nigeria from December 7, 2018.

Shot in locations around Lagos state, Nigeria, the movie is aimed at preaching the power in the strength of just one individual.