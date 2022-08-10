In a recent interview with media personality MizVick, the disqualified BBN housemate shared that Groovy asked her to be his girlfriend in their first week together. They, however, decided to keep their relationship away from the housemates.
BBNaija 7: Groovy and I started dating before week 2 - Beauty admits in interview
The reality star has addressed her turbulent relationship with Groovy and unprecedented disqualification from the ongoing Big Brother Naija season.
"I was real with him from the start and he knew that...We started dating before week two like after the Saturday party, we had a conversation under the duvet and he was very clear that he wanted me to be his girlfriend," Beauty disclosed.
Amid tears, the reality star tendered an unreserved apology to her fans for her disappointing exit.
Watch the interview:
Recall that Beauty's BBNaija race ended last Sunday after Big Brother announced her immediate disqualification from the show for violent behaviour. The beauty queen had physically attacked two housemates barely two weeks into the show.
