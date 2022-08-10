Sheggz may have successfully broken Bella's walls barely three weeks into the show. The housemates are officially a couple, spending the entirety of their day (and night) in each other's company.
BBNaija 7: I'm so into you - Bella tells Sheggz
The housemates recently publicized their relationship by sharing a kiss as other housemates watched.
Read Also
Following their Tuesday task, Bella got starry-eyed in a chat with Sheggz where she shared that she was "so into him."
The duo have kept romance-crazed fans locked with the blossoming 'situationship' which kicked off days into the show.
Away from cupid matters, Big Brother got an exclusive moment with the Level one housemates on Tuesday, querying their thoughts on a number of issues including the newly introduced housemates, their interesting house swap and their winning streak.
Trust the housemates had quite a lot to say to Big Brother. Deji, on one hand, told Biggie that three ladies have expressed interest in dating him.
In case you missed it, check it out here: BBNaija 7: Three ladies are interested in me but I’ll consider Chichi- Deji tells Big Brother
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh