BBNaija 7: I'm so into you - Bella tells Sheggz

Following their Tuesday task, Bella got starry-eyed in a chat with Sheggz where she shared that she was "so into him."

The duo have kept romance-crazed fans locked with the blossoming 'situationship' which kicked off days into the show.

Away from cupid matters, Big Brother got an exclusive moment with the Level one housemates on Tuesday, querying their thoughts on a number of issues including the newly introduced housemates, their interesting house swap and their winning streak.

Trust the housemates had quite a lot to say to Big Brother. Deji, on one hand, told Biggie that three ladies have expressed interest in dating him.