BBNaija: Where are all the past winners?

Stars are expected to break out as usual from this edition, with the winner set to walk away with N90m.

There are still many weeks to go in this edition of Big Brother Naija, but as we continued to watch how things go, we want to recap the past winners of this great show.

In this piece, we throw back to all the past winners and where they are now.

Katung Aduwak (First BB Naija, 2006)

Cinematographer/movie/TV series director

ece-auto-gen

The first edition of the reality TV show was won by Katung Aduwak and had Gideon Okeke and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as housemates.

After winning the first edition of Big Brother Nigeria, Aduwak decided to acquire more training in filmmaking and production.

He returned to Nigeria to start working on music videos and TV series.

A few years ago, he had an accident that almost claimed his life but he survived and after treatment, he returned to work.

He’s one of the most prolific directors in Nigeria with his hands on some of the series and TV shows on Africa Magic.

Efe Ejaba (Season 2, See Gobbe, 2017 )

Artist/entertainer

Pulse Nigeria

The show held in South Africa this time with the the theme, ‘See Gobbe’. The franchise had housemates like Bisola, Kemen, TBoss, and Efe, who went on to win the edition.

Efe endeared himself to Nigerians for identifying with the famous city of Warri despite living in Jos and tales of his humble beginnings.

He won the season to take home the cash prize of N25m.

After the show, Efe decided to pursue a career in entertainment with music as his forte. He has since worked with top music acts that include Olamide, Iceprince and BOJ.

Efe is still a budding music act and yet to break even.

Miracle (Double Wahala, 2018)

Pilot

ece-auto-gen

After a successful second edition, the third edition also held in South Africa with the theme, Double Wahala.

The edition had Cee C, Tobi, Alex, and Miracle, who won the edition. He took home N45m.

After winning the edition - which has gone in history as one of the most dramatic seasons - Miracle stayed back in Nigeria to fulfill all he signed up for with owners of the BB Naija franchise in Nigeria before leaving the country.

Miracle had told fans and viewers that he aims to win the prize money in other to get training to become a professional and commercial pilot.

The BBNaija season 3 winner went back to school for 12 months to study to become a professional and commercial pilot.

He now works as a pilot.

Mercy Eke (Pepper Dem season, 2019)

Actor/Entrepreneur

Pulse Nigeria

Mercy won the fourth edition of the BB Naija show but her stay in the house is well remembered for her infamous dispute with fellow housemate Tacha.

As the winner, she went home with the N30m cash prize.

Since then, the Imo State born entrepreneur has expanded her business potfolio with a hand in fashion and entertainment.

Laycon (Lockdown season)

Pulse Nigeria

Laycon was artist working towards his breakout before he entered the Big Brother house in 2020.

Getting in to the TV show changed his career trajectory as he became one of the most popular housemates.

He won that edition in convincing fashion and went home with N80m worth of prize.