Belinda Effah will be joining a long list of Nollywood actresses who are also movie producers with her first feature film, 'Miracle.'

Belinda told Pulse that she will be shooting her first movie as a producer with Ghanaian director, Pascal Amanfo in Lagos, Nigeria.

The 'Tales of Eve' actress disclosed that the movie is an all faith inspired movie which took her five years to put together.

"Miracle is an all-faith inspired movie. It's been five whole years that we have been working on this project and I am happy it is finally here.

"The movie is a miracle on its own and we will be shooting majorly on the campus of University of Lagos, UNILAG," she said.

'Miracle,' Belinda said, will take at least a month to shoot as all hands are currently on deck for the shoot.

The AMAA recipient also revealed that she's partnering with 'Project Alert' on the movie project.

On her reason for partnering with 'Project Alert,' the actress said: "I have been working with Project Alert on some of their projects especially with girl child in Secondary schools and this movie also touched on some of the issues, hence, the reason we are partnering with the NGO."

'Miracle' will feature Belinda Effah, Beverly Naya, Beverly Oh, Leona Uche Chidolue, Ray Emordi, Shawn Faqua, Nicolette Ben-Ndigwe and several others.