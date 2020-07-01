Speculations initiated by show host, Ebuka insinuated that popular actor, Mawuli Gavor might be the reason Diane and Elozonam called their relationship quits.

In the latest episode, the former lovebirds each gave bridged and unabridged versions involving the infamous MG and how his presence marred whatever happily ever after potential there was. Catch the highlights:

Put the Blame on MG

Elozonam [Instagram/@elozonam]

After a few scathing comments between former housemates, Elozonam and Diane, the former took the reins with an unabridged version of what went down at the show's finale party.

Elozonam detailed how before the party, he had questioned a suspicious call between Diane and the mysterious MG and she admitted to him that while he was still a part of her life, she was struggling to go clean.

It turned out that cleanliness wasn't top on Diane's priorities as Elozonam dug up more dirt as he revealed she invited MG to the party and left him waiting in his car as she drove off with her dark-skinned knight, a move that broke and buried his camel.

Asides a few defensive moves including admitting to being unable to resist MG's manliness, Diane pretty much had nothing to say about the unfaithful night.

Jackye's Ultimate Sacrifice

Jackye [Instagram/@jackyemadu]

People in abusive relationships often always have excuses for staying in it and though Jackye's wasn't exactly abusive, she admitted her heart got stabbed too many times. So why did she remain his numero uno even while admitting his philandering ways?

The former housemate revealed during this episode that she wanted to teach the female audience the reality of relationships as opposed to the fairy tale stories propagated by movies and society. So her take questioned her intellectuality, so what? Post Big Brother's house, the tech queen broke things off with her long-time boyfriend and has revealed she is moving on to healthier relationships in future.

Cheers to mental health and safe spaces!