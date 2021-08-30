Bisa Kdei finally meets top Hollywood producers who used his track for Christmas film

The Hollywood movie which debuted in December 2020 featured Bisa Kdei's 'Asew' song.

Following the success of the movie, new photos show that the award-winning Ghanaian singer has met with renowned Hollywood producers at Beverly Hills where they discussed positive strides made by the movie.

The "Asew'' remix soundtrack in the "Jingle Jangle" Netflix film was nominated for the 2021 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NACCP) Awards.

It's gathered that the sensational Highlife performer is interacting more with the Hollywood family to explore more opportunities in the American film industry ahead of his 10th-anniversary celebration in the Ghanaian music industry.

According to reports, the 'Brother Brother' singer is also in the United Stars of America to finalize projects with R&B Superstars Usher Raymond and John Legend.