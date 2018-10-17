Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


'Black Sheep' set to premiere on November 3, 2018

'Black Sheep' set to premiere on Saturday, 3rd November, 2018 at the Silverbird Cinemas, Accra and West Hills Malls, It’s a family affair thriller and you can’t afford to miss out.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

The anticipated movie 'Black Sheep' set to premiere on Saturday, 3rd November 2018 at the Silverbird Cinemas, Accra and West Hills Malls.

The movie follows, a “loving husband (Adjetey Annan) and a faithful wife (Rabby Bray) make a perfect home with their children until it turns out the wife has been a sociopath from day one but she has been able to remain calm and has refrained from violence until she feels betrayed by her entire family.

play

 

READ MORE: Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang attack Gabby Otchere-Darko

The movie features Adjetey Annan,  musician Gasmilla, Rabby Bray, Kenyan superstar-Bridgette Achieng, comedian SDK, Alex Lee from Nigeria, Andy Tetteh, Elo Obiaka from Nigerian and other talented actors.

The movie is directed by MacDonald Agugoeshi, produced by Ricky fame innit and it has Rabby Bray as the executive producer.

Check out official Trailer below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang attack Gabby Otchere-Darko Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang attack Gabby Otchere-Darko
Fidelis Duker has been contracted to build Ethiopia film industry Fidelis Duker has been contracted to build Ethiopia film industry
Nse Ikpe Etim will host AMAA 2018 for the second time Nse Ikpe Etim will host AMAA 2018 for the second time
Danfo B.A, producer of “Kyeiwaa” movie, dead Danfo B.A, producer of “Kyeiwaa” movie, dead
'Venom': 3 reasons critics feel Marvel's movie adaptation is not intriguing 'Venom' 3 reasons critics feel Marvel's movie adaptation is not intriguing
Genevieve Nnaji: Actress signs deal with agency representing Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp Genevieve Nnaji Actress signs deal with agency representing Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp

Recommended Videos

Kumawood: Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti Kumawood Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti
The NUN: 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend The NUN 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend
Ebo Whyte: There was prophecy I won’t live to see my birthday – Playwright Ebo Whyte There was prophecy I won’t live to see my birthday – Playwright



Top Articles

1 Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang attack Gabby Otchere-Darkobullet
2 Pulse List Top Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far)bullet
3 Viewer Discretion Ghanaians are talking about this R18 Kumawood...bullet
4 Danfo B.A, producer of “Kyeiwaa” movie, deadbullet
5 Trailblazer SKY Girls bring out the big guns at the Silverbird...bullet
6 Genevieve Nnaji Actress signs deal with agency representing...bullet
7 'Black Sheep' set to premiere on November 3, 2018bullet
8 Best Ghanaian love movies These are the best 10 Ghanaian...bullet
9 Video Season 2 of 'Master and 3 Maids' premieres July 7 & 8bullet
10 The only one New fascinating telenovelo "Mara" takes...bullet

Related Articles

I’m crushing on Afia Schwarzenegger – Patapaa confesses
I don’t mind Shatta Wale performing at my concert - Stonebwoy
R2Bees drop “Boys Kasa” music video ahead of “SITE 15” album
Big artistes should stop begging for endorsement deals - Stonebwoy
You killed yourself by dropping an empty album - Kwaw Kese to Shatta Wale
Mr Ibu wants a child from a fine Ghanaian lady
I don't care about the drug tag - Efya
I am one of the best performers Ghana has ever seen - Efya brags
Lord Paper threatens to sue media houses if they play his old song "Awurama"

Top Videos

1 The NUN 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekendbullet

Movies

HBO's documents Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram
‘Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram’ Chibok girls tell their story in HBO's documentary (Video)
Multichoice Talent Factory begins with 20 West African students
Talent Factory 20 students from Ghana, Nigeria begin training in film and TV production
Christiana Awuni chases Tracy Boakye over GHC10,000
VIDEO Christiana Awuni chases Tracy Boakye over GHC10,000
New Horror Movies 6 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend
X
Advertisement