'Black Sheep' set to premiere on November 3, 2018

'Black Sheep' set to premiere on Saturday, 3rd November, 2018 at the Silverbird Cinemas, Accra and West Hills Malls, It’s a family affair thriller and you can’t afford to miss out.
The movie follows, a “loving husband (Adjetey Annan) and a faithful wife (Rabby Bray) make a perfect home with their children until it turns out the wife has been a sociopath from day one but she has been able to remain calm and has refrained from violence until she feels betrayed by her entire family.
The movie features Adjetey Annan, musician Gasmilla, Rabby Bray, Kenyan superstar-Bridgette Achieng, comedian SDK, Alex Lee from Nigeria, Andy Tetteh, Elo Obiaka from Nigerian and other talented actors.
The movie is directed by MacDonald Agugoeshi, produced by Ricky fame innit and it has Rabby Bray as the executive producer.
