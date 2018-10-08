Christiana Awuni chases Tracy Boakye over GHC10,000

news

Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni is chasing fellow actress and producer Tracy Boakye over GHC10,000.

The voluptuous actress claimed in an interview with Zionfelix that the NDC staunch supporter owes her a lot of money and that if the needful is not done, she will take her up.

She was responding to a question on whether or not producers owe her when she made the revelation.

Narrating how the Shakira Movie Production owner owed her, she said she charged Tracy Boakye an amount of GHC 10,000 to cast in her movie “Aka Sima” three years ago but failed to pay her.

She further asked Tracy Boakye should settle the debt as soon as possible or else will face her ‘bitter wrath’ and will regret ever trying to start the production of movies.

The actress, who is the mother of two lovely daughters, also revealed that there are a lot of other people owing her some sums of money. She said anytime she requests for it, they fail to pay her.

She also emphasised that she sometimes decides to give up on chasing debtors because they are all industry players and it is gradually becoming a norm in the industry.

Watch the interview below: