RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Cinemas remain closed - President Akufo-Addo

Authors:

David Mawuli

President Nana Akufo-Addo has disclosed that his government is working towards the reopening of cinemas in Ghana, but, for now, they remain closed.

Yvonne Nelson and Nana Addo
Yvonne Nelson and Nana Addo Yvonne Nelson and Nana Addo Pulse Ghana

Filmmakers and actor have vented their spleen on social media in the last few weeks following the reopening of both public and private schools. Most believe cinemas should be reopened the same way schools were reopened.

Recommended articles

But in his 25th state of the nation address on Sunday, May 16, he said he has engaged ‘cinema owners and operators on a set of protocols and guidelines' that will ensure a safe re-opening of all cinemas in the country.

“In a move towards the re-opening of cinemas and theatres,” the President said, “Government has engaged cinema owners and operators on a set of protocols and guidelines that need to be put in place and implemented by all operators before eventual re-opening.”

He indicated that the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority will collaborate to announce protocols and mandatory modalities to ‘ensure the health and safety of all patrons and staff in all the facilities involved.’

“In the coming weeks, the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority will be announcing these protocols and mandatory modalities, and work with the operators on a set of directives that will ensure the health and safety of all patrons and staff in all the facilities involved.”

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Woman smoking weed