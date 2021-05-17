Cinemas remain closed - President Akufo-Addo

But in his 25th state of the nation address on Sunday, May 16, he said he has engaged ‘cinema owners and operators on a set of protocols and guidelines' that will ensure a safe re-opening of all cinemas in the country.

“In a move towards the re-opening of cinemas and theatres,” the President said, “Government has engaged cinema owners and operators on a set of protocols and guidelines that need to be put in place and implemented by all operators before eventual re-opening.”

He indicated that the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority will collaborate to announce protocols and mandatory modalities to ‘ensure the health and safety of all patrons and staff in all the facilities involved.’