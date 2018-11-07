Pulse.com.gh logo
'The Crown' star, Claire Foy takes a new role as 'The girl in the spider web'

Fede Alvarez positions Foy as the fiction's iconic character who has decided to leave her past behind her but won't be allowed to by her sister.

  • Published:

The Crown actress, Claire Foy has taken up a new challenge in 'The girl in the spider's web,' a sequel to the movie, 'The girl with the dragon tattoo'.

For 'The girl in the spider's web,' Foy drops her Emmy-winning performance as Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix's 'The Crown,' takes over playing the franchise star, Lisbeth Salander.

Uruguayan filmmaker, Fede Alvarez positions Foy as the fiction's iconic character who has decided to leave her past behind her but won't be allowed to by her sister.

Claire Foy takes a new role as 'The girl in the spider web' play Claire Foy playing the role of Lisbeth Salander (YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

 

Foy takes over the role of Lisbeth Salander from Rooney Mara, who played the role in David Fincher directed franchise, 'The girl with the dragon tattoo'.

In the movie, Foy intensifies her role as Salander, a computer-hacking renegade who avenges abused women, but unlike "Dragon Tattoo," she's now the center of the story with journalist Mikael Blomkvist in the background.

play A scene from the movie, 'The girl in the spider's web' (YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

 

While Sverrir Gudnason replaces Daniel Craig as journalist Mikael Blomkvist, this time, the stakes are higher, as Salander must retrieve a program that can access the world's nuclear codes before her evil twin sister, Camilla played by Sylvia Hoeks, gets it.

play Claire Foy (YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

 

'The girl in the spider's web,' is expected to make its debut across Nigeria on Friday, November 9, 2018.

The plot

Fired from the National Security Agency, Frans Balder recruits hacker Lisbeth Salander to steal FireWall, a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide.

play 'The girl in the spider's web' (YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

 

The download soon draws attention from an NSA agent who traces the activity to Stockholm. Further problems arise when Russian thugs take Lisbeth's laptop and kidnap a math whiz who can make FireWall work.

Now, Lisbeth and an unlikely ally must race against time to save the boy and recover the codes to avert disaster.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

