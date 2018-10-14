Pulse.com.gh logo
Danfo B.A, producer of “Kyeiwaa” movie, dead


He died in the early hours of Sunday October 14, 2018 at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

One of Ghana's top music and movie producer Danfo B.A has passed away.

Born Kwaku Boakye, Danfo B.A died on Sunday at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital after being sick for almost a year now.

play

 

He is known for producing the popular Akan movie “Kyeiwaa” that went up to part 14.

He also produced movies such as Temptation, Players, Can love kill, among others.

The late producer left behind a wife and three children as well as other children he adopted.

