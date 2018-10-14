Danfo B.A, producer of “Kyeiwaa” movie, dead

news

One of Ghana's top music and movie producer Danfo B.A has passed away.

Born Kwaku Boakye, Danfo B.A died on Sunday at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital after being sick for almost a year now.

He is known for producing the popular Akan movie “Kyeiwaa” that went up to part 14.

He also produced movies such as Temptation, Players, Can love kill, among others.

The late producer left behind a wife and three children as well as other children he adopted.