RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

David Dontoh kicks against 'veteran' tag; says 'I won't retire even at age 100'

Selorm Tali

David Dontoh is one of Ghana's iconic actors who paved way for the Ghanaian movie industry to thrive, however, he doesn't want to be described as a veteran.

David Dontoh
David Dontoh

According to the award-winning Ghanaian actor and film director, he is still actively active in the filmmaking industry, hence, he doesn't appreciate narratives or descriptions that make it seem that he has retired from acting.

Recommended articles

The 58-year-old is arguing that it is easy for a person of old age to still be on the job provided he or she can walk and speak.

During an interview on E TV, talking about his life and career, he said “I don’t know why they even use that word 'veteran actor'. I’m not retiring, in fact, actors are the only professionals who don’t retire".

David Dontoh emphasized that he will be acting for as long as life will permit him. "If I am even a hundred years and can walk and talk, I will still act," he said during the interview monitored by pulse.com.gh

The 58-year-old’s career kicked in 1980 after seeing a NAFTI advert inviting potential actors to come forward for training in stage and film acting.

The versatile actor is best known for his long term role as "Ghanaman", in the popular "Ɔbra" series which was popular in the 80s and 90s. Mr Dontoh is among the actors who switched to TV presenting, a career path that has been common for many Ghanaian actors today.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

BBNaija season 7 updates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 9)

Ama K Abebrese

Ama K Abebrese - I am going to win Oscars for Ghana

Nollywood screen goddess Rita Dominic [Instagram/RitaDominic]

Rita Dominic denies welcoming twins

David Dontoh

David Dontoh kicks against 'veteran' tag; says 'I won't retire even at age 100'