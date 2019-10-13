Actress Vicky Zugah has disclosed most actresses easily give in to sexual advances from producers and directors in order to get roles in movies.

While noting that the phenomenon is happening at an alarming rate in the Ghanaian movies industry, she admitted that she has had sexual relation with a director but not for a role.

Vicky made the revelation in an interview on Joy FM, saying te phenomenon of sex for roles is a growing canker in the movie industry and producers are using that to take advantage of young actresses.

“Sex for roles in the movie industry is very real. I won’t lie about. It’s happened, it’s happening and it will happen again tomorrow and it’s normal,” she said.

“If you are a woman and you are in the industry and no one is asking you out like a producer, a director or someone who is in charge isn’t asking you for sex then there is something wrong with you, this is what I think because men are attracted to what they see. If you are a fine girl, they will definitely ask you for something.”

“Some [up and coming actresses] who are very desperate, they like to get to the top in a minute so they give it out to get what they want so it’s very real.”

“You don’t have to necessarily put people in a movie just because you are sleeping with them or you are dating them it’s not right. This one of the reasons the industry is not progressing,” Vicky lamented.