Don Jazzy dad paid the sum of N4, 111, 951 (€9,950) for tuition fees per year in the institution situated in Dundalk, County Louth, Ireland.
Pulse findings revealed that the 65-year-old 'Mavins gradpa' graduated from the Dundalk Institute of Technology.
ALSO READ: Read Don Jazzy's dad's advice on health care for entertainers
Further investigation revealed that a sum of N4, 111, 951 (€9,950) is charged for tuition fees a year in the institution situated in Dundalk, County Louth, Ireland.
To acquire his BA Hons Film and Television production, 'Mavins grandpa' spent a total of N16, 459, 341 (€39,800) as tuition for a total of four years.
The good news of Enebeli's completion of course was shared by Don Jazzy on his Instagram page on Saturday, November 3, 2018.
He wrote, "Everybody plssss help me congratulate my super dad @MAVINgrandpa as he just got his BA Hons Film and Television production. I am soooooo proud of you dad. 4 years of learning at this age is not beans. But you did it and did it well. You have set an example for me to follow. I might just go back to Uni too."
View this post on Instagram
Everybody plssss help me congratulate my super dad @MAVINgrandpa as he just got his BA Hons Film and Television production. I am soooooo proud of you dad. 4 years of learning at this age is not beans. But you did it and did it well. You have set an example for me to follow. I might just go back to Uni too. #emo#8J+klA==###emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#8J+PvQ==##
Enebeli, a veteran actor made his mark in an NTA political soap, ‘GLIMPSES’ in the late 1980s.
View this post on Instagram
- Throwback on the pioneering days of Nollywood. Veteran actor Mavin Grandpa in an N.T.A. Political soap #emo#4oCY##GLIMPSES#emo#4oCZ## in the late 1980s. More relevant today than it was then. The story is still the same in our national politics up to this day. #AMAN #WORLDWIDE.
The entertainer once shared his thoughts and advise on the need to provide healthcare service at concert venues.