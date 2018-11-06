news

Don Jazzy's dad, Collins Enebeli, has now been certified to shoot movies and TV series after spending over N16 million (€39,800) for tuition.

Pulse findings revealed that the 65-year-old 'Mavins gradpa' graduated from the Dundalk Institute of Technology.

Further investigation revealed that a sum of N4, 111, 951 (€9,950) is charged for tuition fees a year in the institution situated in Dundalk, County Louth, Ireland.

To acquire his BA Hons Film and Television production, 'Mavins grandpa' spent a total of N16, 459, 341 (€39,800) as tuition for a total of four years.

The good news of Enebeli's completion of course was shared by Don Jazzy on his Instagram page on Saturday, November 3, 2018.

He wrote, "Everybody plssss help me congratulate my super dad @MAVINgrandpa as he just got his BA Hons Film and Television production. I am soooooo proud of you dad. 4 years of learning at this age is not beans. But you did it and did it well. You have set an example for me to follow. I might just go back to Uni too."

Enebeli, a veteran actor made his mark in an NTA political soap, ‘GLIMPSES’ in the late 1980s.

The entertainer once shared his thoughts and advise on the need to provide healthcare service at concert venues.