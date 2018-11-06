Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Don Jazzy's dad spent over N16million to become a filmmaker

Don Jazzy dad paid the sum of N4, 111, 951 (€9,950) for tuition fees per year in the institution situated in Dundalk, County Louth, Ireland.

  • Published:
play
  • Don Jazzy Producer advocates for common sense study in schools

Don Jazzy's dad, Collins Enebeli, has now been certified to shoot movies and TV series after spending over N16 million (€39,800) for tuition.

Pulse findings revealed that the 65-year-old 'Mavins gradpa' graduated from the Dundalk Institute of Technology.

ALSO READ: Read Don Jazzy's dad's advice on health care for entertainers

Further investigation revealed that a sum of N4, 111, 951 (€9,950) is charged for tuition fees a year in the institution situated in Dundalk, County Louth, Ireland.

To acquire his BA Hons Film and Television production, 'Mavins grandpa' spent a total of N16, 459, 341 (€39,800) as tuition for a total of four years.

play Collins Enebeli at his graduation (Instagram/Mavinsgrandpa)

 

The good news of Enebeli's completion of course was shared by Don Jazzy on his Instagram page on Saturday, November 3, 2018.

He wrote, "Everybody plssss help me congratulate my super dad @MAVINgrandpa as he just got his BA Hons Film and Television production. I am soooooo proud of you dad. 4 years of learning at this age is not beans. But you did it and did it well. You have set an example for me to follow. I might just go back to Uni too."

 

Enebeli, a veteran actor made his mark in an NTA political soap, ‘GLIMPSES’ in the late 1980s.

 

The entertainer once shared his thoughts and advise on the need to provide healthcare service at concert venues.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

”The New Adabraka”, Zylofon Media's first movie premieres December 7 ”The New Adabraka”, Zylofon Media's first movie premieres December 7
Adesua Etomi explains how she finds it easy to cry in movies Adesua Etomi explains how she finds it easy to cry in movies
Belinda Effah will join the league of female producers with her movie, 'Miracle' Belinda Effah will join the league of female producers with her movie, 'Miracle'
New riveting dating reality show 'Date Rush' launched New riveting dating reality show 'Date Rush' launched
Joseph Benjamin gets a role in Oprah Winfrey's TV series, 'Greenleaf' Joseph Benjamin gets a role in Oprah Winfrey's TV series, 'Greenleaf'
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence confirm readiness for 'Bad Boys III' Will Smith, Martin Lawrence confirm readiness for 'Bad Boys III'

Recommended Videos

Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore
Kumawood: Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti Kumawood Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti
The NUN: 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend The NUN 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend



Top Articles

1 Pulse List Top Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far)bullet
2 ”The New Adabraka”, Zylofon Media's first movie premieres December 7bullet
3 Viewer Discretion Ghanaians are talking about this R18 Kumawood...bullet
4 'Black Sheep' set to premiere on November 3, 2018bullet
5 Adesua Etomi explains how she finds it easy to cry in moviesbullet
6 New riveting dating reality show 'Date Rush' launchedbullet
7 Belinda Effah will join the league of female producers with...bullet
8 Joseph Benjamin gets a role in Oprah Winfrey's TV series,...bullet
9 The only one New fascinating telenovelo "Mara" takes...bullet
10 Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo The humble beginnings of...bullet

Related Articles

Photo Of The Day Chilling with Don Jazzy and RMD has got to be the coolest thing ever!

Top Videos

1 Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymorebullet
2 Video Daddy Lumba, Lilwin, Akrobeto on set of new moviebullet
3 I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musicianbullet
4 Video Lucky official trailerbullet
5 The NUN 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekendbullet

Movies

Road to stardom: Pitch Factory 2018 calls for entries from writers
Road to stardom: Pitch Factory 2018 calls for entries from writers
AFRIFF 2018: All the details you need about 'French Days'
AFRIFF 2018: All the details you need to know about 'French Days'
AMAA 2019: Organisers call for entry for 15th edition
Naomi Watts gets lead role in 'Game of Thrones' prequel
HBO picks Naomi Watts for lead role in 'Game of Thrones' prequel
X
Advertisement