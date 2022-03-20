Dr Likee and Papa Kumasi paid me ₵40 each – Brother Sammy recounts his ordeal in the movie industry

Recounting his experiences on United Showbiz on UTV, Saturday, March 19, 2022, he wondered if he was treated that way by the movie producers because he is a gospel artiste.

“I have been on about 4 movie sets, Dr Likee led me to one. After the production, I was paid ₵40 cedis. Likee is my friend and also a family relative, so because of the close-knit nature of our relations in Kumasi I took it lightly. It has not even been 5 months since this happened.

"Not long after, Papa Kumasi too called me to be part of a movie called Chop Box to Chop Box. I played the role of a student. While I was about to drive away in my car after we closed from set, he gave me an envelope containing ₵40.

“Sometime after that, Tracy Boakye also called me to play a role in a movie she was producing outside of the country. I accepted because when I launch my songs, they come to support me. She even booked a flight for me. However, after the shoot, I was even expecting to get ₵40 cedis, but I got nothing as she took me to the airport and drove off.

“In the same vein, the late actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, took me to a village for a shoot. As for him, he increased it to ₵50.

“So, when I went home, I wondered if they have prospered through acting or is it that they do not regard me that much. So, I started calling the actors and actresses I know to find out if that is how they are paid or is it because I’m a gospel artiste.”

He made these comments when the pundits on the show were discussing the decision by movie producer, Benjamin Sarpong, to not include Clement Bonney, known popularly as Mr Beautiful, in the promotion of the movie, Galamsey: Enemies Are Not God.