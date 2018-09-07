Ebo Whyte's show set to trill with another stage performance

news

The Ebo Whyte 'One Man Show' makes a second showing in Accra on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th, September 2018 at the National Theater

On the 1st and 2nd of September the show was held at the capacious venue, where several thousands of people were gathered there.

This weekend, the Chief Executive Officer of Roverman Productions will relive his old moments of acting in stage plays.

The show dubbed ‘A Crazy Ride’ is part of celebrating 10 years of Roverman’s theatre productions and unveiling the ‘other-side’ of Ebo Whyte.

The programme will take place at the National Theatre in Accra 8th and 9th of september,ticket goes for 80Gh cedis.

Uncle Ebo Whyte has written, directed and produced hilarious plays such as ‘Nicholas,’ ‘Women on Fire’, ‘The Comeback’, ‘Special Delivery’, and others.

If you are a regular patron of Uncle Ebo Whyte’s plays (and you really miss a great deal if you are not), you will have been accustomed to the loud uncontrolled laughter, usually interspersed with thunderous claps that often threaten to bring down the roof of the National Theatre in Accra.

See photos below: