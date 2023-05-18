Fast and Furious (X) - A true Silverbird Cinemas heritage returns

This is a culture and heritage that Silverbird Cinemas Ghana shares, having topped box office receipts in West Africa and Africa on multiple occasions.

The movie, which is expected to be an epic blockbuster and has received positive early reviews, will star Vin Diesel, Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, and many other A-list actors.

Join the celebration with Silverbird Cinemas as they present the “Jeans on Timberlands” at their Accra Mall location on 19th May, 2023.

The event would aim to delight attendees while also honoring the best costume and other aspects.

Fast X would be showing at Silverbird Cinemas, West Hills and Accra Mall.

Get your tickets now by calling 0544310140 and 0593997086. Visit their website for more information: www.silverbirdcinemas.com/westhills and www.silverbirdcinemas.com/accra

Watch trailer here:

