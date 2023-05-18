The Fast and Furious franchise has proven to be of high quality, amusing and thrilling audiences all over the world with fast vehicles, the best villains, and a fundamental theme of family values 22 years after its initial chapter.
Fast and Furious (X) - A true Silverbird Cinemas heritage returns
Fast X, which is expected to be one of the biggest films of Summer 2023, is eagerly awaited by moviegoers all around the world.
Recommended articles
This is a culture and heritage that Silverbird Cinemas Ghana shares, having topped box office receipts in West Africa and Africa on multiple occasions.
The movie, which is expected to be an epic blockbuster and has received positive early reviews, will star Vin Diesel, Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, and many other A-list actors.
Join the celebration with Silverbird Cinemas as they present the “Jeans on Timberlands” at their Accra Mall location on 19th May, 2023.
The event would aim to delight attendees while also honoring the best costume and other aspects.
Fast X would be showing at Silverbird Cinemas, West Hills and Accra Mall.
Get your tickets now by calling 0544310140 and 0593997086. Visit their website for more information: www.silverbirdcinemas.com/westhills and www.silverbirdcinemas.com/accra
Watch trailer here:
FeaturedBy: Silverbird
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh