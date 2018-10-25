news

Femi Odugbemi has officially joined the member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science responsible for the Oscars.

The filmmaker behind Battleground and Gidi Blues, will join Whoppi Goldberg to determine winners of the 2019 Oscars, after he was officially presented with a certificate of membership of the academy.

The regional director of the Multichoice Talent Factory shared a picture of the official letter from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science responsible for the Oscars.

The letter reads: "Having demonstrated exceptional accomplishments in the field of theatrical motion pictures, Femi Odugbemi, has been accepted as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science."

The letter was signed by the current president of the academy, John Bailey.

In September 2018, Odugbemi had shared a picture of himself in the midst of the 928 new members of the academy.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde had also announced that she had been invited to join the academy behind the Oscars film awards.

Academy invites 928 new members

Other new members from different countries include South Korean actress Doona Bae, Algerian actress Sofia Boutella, and Indian actor Ali Fazal.

Some of the names invited alongside Ekeinde and Odugbemi include Daniel Kaluuya, Mindy Kaling, Tiffany Haddish, Kumail Nanjiani, Blake Lively, Amy Schumer, Olivia Munn, Kal Penn, Pedro Pascal, Amber Tamblyn, Damon Wayans, Gina Rodriguez, Sarah Silverman, Jada Pinkett Smith and Evan Rachel Wood.