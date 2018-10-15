Fidelis Duker has been engaged to build Ethiopia film industry

news

The Ethiopian film industry has engaged the services of Fidelis Duker to help build the budding movie industry to an enviable height.

Duker, the founder of the Abuja International Film Festival, reportedly got the contract to consult for the Ethiopian ministry of culture and tourism and Ethiopian Film Producers and Distributors Association.

Confirming the report, Duker said, "I will be consulting for the government for the next couple of years in building a vibrant film industry like Nollywood."

The filmmaker, Pulse was informed, will act as a consultant on the development of the industry through enlightenment other programmes with the country's new film policy.

Fidelis Duker presents paper to strengthen Ethiopian movies

On October 10, 2018, Fidelis Duker presented a paper on the intervention needed to strengthen the new Ethiopian film policy.

The presentation held in Addis Ababa and centered on building a vibrant film industry and having the proper regulatory framework in place to guide the Ethiopian film industry.

The event, which had in attendance, most of the major stakeholders in the film industry in the country, marked the beginning of a new dawn in the country's movie industry.

Duker is the Regional Secretary General for West Africa of the Federation of Pan African Film makers (FEPAC), with headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.