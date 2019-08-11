She said a meeting with the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on the restructuring of the industry didn't yield any results because of lack of effort from some of her colleagues.

According to her, after meeting the president in October 2018 with Adjetey Anang and Kwaku Elliot, she simply lost interest in a follow-up meeting.

Speaking on Accra based Joy FM, she said: "The last time we went to meet him…it had to do with the industry [for which] we had a proposal. We actually went to see the First Lady first and I think she realised the problem was huge so she was like ‘okay we have to see the president’ so we went there.”

The actress noted that she “was supposed to follow up but I did not because I just realised,” she was wasting her time.

“I was called again and I told the gentleman that I’m just tired…I just feel like I am trying too hard,” because she felt she was doing this alone.

“We [industry players] are not united", she said.