Fred Amugi, others to feature in new 'Kumkum Bhagya'

Fred Amugi, Adomaa, and Helen Omaboe are to feature in Bollywood Zee World latest production currently underway.

  • Published:
Three Ghanaian movie stars have been contracted to feature in a new Indian telenovela, it has been reported.

Fred Amugi, Adomaa, and Helen Omaboe are to feature in Bollywood Zee World latest production currently underway.

The Indian telenovela production house, Zee World, is one of the biggest in the world.

Helen Omaboe has confirmed the move in an interview entertainment news website Zionfelix.

The production, which will last for about three months, also features other actors and actresses from Nigeria and Kenya.

Indian movies have a wide appeal in Ghana with some of the telenovela adopted in the Akan local language.

