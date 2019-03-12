Barrie Gower – the prosthetics designer behind the incredible looks in “Game of Thrones” series – has taken viewers behind-the-scenes.

According to Barrie Gower, the incredible looks is an extensive work, tiring and time-consuming.

“…but I think what’s great for us is that it’s lovely to see all our handwork and all these things we’ve built actually make it to the screen as well at the end of the day,” he admits.

He said averagely, it takes four to six weeks to build a prosthetic makeup, and that it takes patience to achieve this.

Barrie also revealed that the actors are aware of the length of time it goes into prosthetics makeups.

The final season begins on April 14, 2019.

Watch the full behind-the-scenes of how prosthetics are made in “Game of Thrones” series below.