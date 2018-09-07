Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Genevieve Nnaji's movie, 'Lion Heart' premieres at TIFF 2018


'Lion Heart' Genevieve Nnaji's movie premieres at TIFF 2018

'Lion Heart,' which serves as Genevieve's directorial debut, will be shown five times during the Toronto International Film Festival.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

On Friday, September 7, 2018, Genevieve Nnaji's movie, 'Lion heart' will premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The movie, which stars Genevieve Nnaji alongside Onyeka Onwenu, Peter Okoye, Nkem Owoh and Pete Edochie amongst others, will be premiered two days after the 2018 TIFF kicked off in Toronto, Canada.

ALSO READ: Genevieve, Peter Okoye, Nicole Kidman expected at TIFF 2018

'Lion Heart,' which serves as Genevieve's directorial debut, will be shown five times during the Toronto International Film Festival.

play

According to the TIFF, the movie will screen on Friday, September 7; Saturday, September 8; Monday, September 10; Wednesday, September 12;  and Saturday September 15.

Expected at the premiere were some of the major cast of the movie - as stipulated by TIFF - and those present include Genevieve Nnaji, Peter Okoye, Nkem Owoh and Onyeka Onwenu.

Genevieve Nnaji's Lionheart will premiere at 2018 TIFF play

Genevieve Nnaji's Lionheart will premiere at 2018 TIFF

Genevieve Nnaji's Lionheart will premiere at 2018 TIFF

"Lionheart," Genevieve Nnaji's directorial debut, had been billed to have its world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

ALSO READ: Genevieve Nnaji's Lionheart will premiere at 2018 TIFF

The film, which aside from being her directorial debut, stars an array of acting award winners and pop culture icons, will screen for the first time at the festival on Friday, September 7, 2018.

play

 

"Lionheart" stars Genevieve Nnaji, Chika Okpala, Steve Eboh, Pete Edochie, Kanayo O Kanayo, Onyeka Onwenu, Nkem Owoh, Kalu Ikeagwu, Jemima Osunde, Yakubu Mohammed and Sani Muazu.

The movie also stars Nigerian rapper and singer, Phyno and Peter Okoye.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Crazy Ride: The Ebo Whyte's 'one man show' returns this weekend Crazy Ride The Ebo Whyte's 'one man show' returns this weekend
Pulse List: 7 Kumawood actors we love to see on our TV screens Pulse List 7 Kumawood actors we love to see on our TV screens
Genevieve Nnaji: Actress, Peter Okoye join Nicole Kidman as expected guests at TIFF 2018 Genevieve Nnaji Actress, Peter Okoye join Nicole Kidman as expected guests at TIFF 2018
Rita Dominic: I like it when a movie role scares me - actress Rita Dominic I like it when a movie role scares me - actress
Congrats! Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang made Ghana proud at AMVCA Congrats! Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang made Ghana proud at AMVCA
Movie Premiere: Private screening of “Lucky” thrills ahead of September 7 premiere Movie Premiere Private screening of “Lucky” thrills ahead of September 7 premiere

Recommended Videos

Martha Ankomah: I never exchanged sex for a role with a movie director – Actress Martha Ankomah I never exchanged sex for a role with a movie director – Actress
Abraham Attah: I will feature in local movies only if they have a future – Actor Abraham Attah I will feature in local movies only if they have a future – Actor
Video: Lucky official trailer Video Lucky official trailer



Top Articles

1 Pulse List Top Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far)bullet
2 Pulse List 7 Kumawood actors we love to see on our TV screensbullet
3 Fantasy Dome Comedians promise to lock down Accra at Glo Laffta fest...bullet
4 Movie Premiere Private screening of “Lucky” thrills ahead of...bullet
5 "Lucky" Watch trailer for new feature-film starring Efya, Kumi...bullet
6 Massive Throwback 6 most memorable Nigerian movies Ghanaians lovedbullet
7 Pulse List 6 female celebrities who have starred in movies...bullet
8 Video Season 2 of 'Master and 3 Maids' premieres July 7 & 8bullet
9 Congrats! Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang made Ghana proud...bullet
10 Pulse List 5 awesome movies to watch with bae this weekendbullet

Related Articles

Genevieve Nnaji Actress, Peter Okoye join Nicole Kidman as expected guests at TIFF 2018
Lionheart Watch trailer for Genevieve Nnaji's new movie

Top Videos

1 Video “BlueFilm” movie trailerbullet
2 Video Lucky official trailerbullet
3 Nestle Yelo Pèppè - Trailerbullet
4 Video Daddy Lumba, Lilwin, Akrobeto on set of new moviebullet
5 Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood moviesbullet
6 VIDEO "Be My Woman" short film 2017bullet

Movies

Lionheart Watch trailer for Genevieve Nnaji's new movie
Alhaji Abdul Salam Mumin
"Perfect Love" Venus Films Production denies stealing movie
5-year-old Ghanaian-Swiss actress Lina Prior wins award in Hollywood
Lina Prior 5-year-old Ghanaian-Swiss actress wins award in Hollywood
Strika
Street Boy? 5 things Strika’s management revealed about his life after "Beasts of No Nation"
X
Advertisement