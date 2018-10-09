Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Genevieve Nnaji signs deal with Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp's agent


Genevieve Nnaji Actress signs deal with agency representing Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp

Genevieve Nnaji has joined top Hollywood stars like Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp on the wings of talent agency, UTA.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Genevieve signs deal with Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp's agent play Genevieve Nnaji signs deal with agency representing Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp. (Twitter/TIFF)

Genevieve Nnaji has signed a representation deal with United Talent Agency, UTA, the same agent used by Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp.

The Nigerian star actress inked the deal with UTA for representation in film, TV, and production recently, Deadline reports.

The agency also represents Gwyneth Paltrow, Channing Tatum, Nicholas Hoult, Ewan McGregor, Kim Soo Hyun and Liv Tyler.

play

The move, it is been rumoured, will see the filmmaker and actress getting more movie roles in Hollywood.

ALSO READ: Genevieve Nnaji's movie, 'Lion Heart' premieres at TIFF 2018

The deal, it is also been suspected, will see the 'Lion heart' actress collaborating with top Hollywood filmmakers to produce movies from African and Nigerian stories.

UTA is one of the biggest talent agencies in the world that represents many of the world’s most acclaimed figures in every current and emerging area of entertainment and media, including motion pictures, television, music, digital, broadcast news, books, theatre, video games, fine art and live entertainment.

play

The agency is also globally recognized in the areas of film finance, film packaging, branding, licensing, endorsements and representation of production talent.

Netflix buys Genevieve Nnaji's 'Lion heart' before premiere

Netflix announced its acquisition of the rights of Genevieve Nnaji’s comedy 'Lion Heart' just before the its premiere on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

In a report by Variety, Netflix announced that it has bought over the worldwide rights to 'Lion Heart' on Friday, September 7, 2018.

Genevieve Nnaji's Lionheart will premiere at 2018 TIFF play

Genevieve Nnaji's Lionheart will premiere at 2018 TIFF

'Lion Heart' premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival with major cast that include Genevieve Nnaji, Peter Okoye, Nkem Owoh and Onyeka Onwenu in attendance.

Genevieve Nnaji appeared on CNN as a guest of Richard Quest on Tuesday, September 11, where she spoke on her Netflix acquired film, 'Lionheart'.

ALSO READ: Genevieve Nnaji speaks to CNN on her movie Lion Heart

Speaking with Richard Quest, Genevieve discussed on her movie's acquisition by Netflix, how she was able to gather funds for the production of the movie and the chances of Nollywood gaining global acceptance.

“I think the authenticity of the story which was what I loved about it. It provided an environment where I could showcase the things that made me proud of our culture, our talent and our values. We focused on quality this time,” she told CNN’s Richard Quest on Quest Means Business.

On how she was able to put the movie together, ''For money, we had to self-fund unfortunately, she says, we don't have adequate funding for movies that we actually intend to go global, there isn't that provision yet.''

She also explained that Nollywood stands a good chance of going global anytime soon, but she sees language as the only problem that stands as a barrier.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

‘Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram’: Chibok girls tell their story in HBO's documentary (Video) ‘Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram’ Chibok girls tell their story in HBO's documentary (Video)
VIDEO: Christiana Awuni chases Tracy Boakye over GHC10,000 VIDEO Christiana Awuni chases Tracy Boakye over GHC10,000
Viewer Discretion: Ghanaians are talking about this R18 Kumawood movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti Viewer Discretion Ghanaians are talking about this R18 Kumawood movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti
New Horror Movies: 6 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend New Horror Movies 6 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend
AMAA 2018: Africa movie academy set to host African Cinema Business Round Table in Kigali AMAA 2018 Africa movie academy set to host African Cinema Business Round Table in Kigali
Ghana hosts 2018 Beijing top TV dramas and movies broadcasting season Ghana hosts 2018 Beijing top TV dramas and movies broadcasting season

Recommended Videos

Kumawood: Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti Kumawood Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti
The NUN: 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend The NUN 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend
Ebo Whyte: There was prophecy I won’t live to see my birthday – Playwright Ebo Whyte There was prophecy I won’t live to see my birthday – Playwright



Top Articles

1 Viewer Discretion Ghanaians are talking about this R18 Kumawood movie...bullet
2 Pulse List Top Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far)bullet
3 VIDEO Christiana Awuni chases Tracy Boakye over GHC10,000bullet
4 Best Ghanaian love movies These are the best 10 Ghanaian love...bullet
5 Video Season 2 of 'Master and 3 Maids' premieres July 7 & 8bullet
6 ‘Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram’ Chibok girls tell...bullet
7 "Acrimony" Ghanaians react to Tyler Perry's psychological...bullet
8 Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo The humble beginnings of YOLO...bullet
9 Maame Swerwaa Here is everything you need to know about...bullet
10 New Horror Movies 6 horror movies to watch with bae...bullet

Related Articles

'Lion Heart' Genevieve Nnaji's movie premieres at TIFF 2018
Genevieve Nnaji Actress, Peter Okoye join Nicole Kidman as expected guests at TIFF 2018
Lionheart Watch trailer for Genevieve Nnaji's new movie

Top Videos

1 I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musicianbullet
2 Nestle Yelo Pèppè - Trailerbullet

Movies

5 hidden truths behind Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
Relationship Tips 5 hidden truths behind Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
“3 Suitors 1 Husband” to be staged at National Theatre September 22
“3 Suitors 1 Husband” Stage play to be staged at National Theatre September 22
Movie Newest film makers Abstrakte successfully break all the rules with “LUCKY.”
Crazy Ride The Ebo Whyte's 'one man show' returns this weekend
X
Advertisement