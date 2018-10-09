news

Genevieve Nnaji has signed a representation deal with United Talent Agency, UTA, the same agent used by Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp.

The Nigerian star actress inked the deal with UTA for representation in film, TV, and production recently, Deadline reports.

The agency also represents Gwyneth Paltrow, Channing Tatum, Nicholas Hoult, Ewan McGregor, Kim Soo Hyun and Liv Tyler.

The move, it is been rumoured, will see the filmmaker and actress getting more movie roles in Hollywood.

The deal, it is also been suspected, will see the 'Lion heart' actress collaborating with top Hollywood filmmakers to produce movies from African and Nigerian stories.

UTA is one of the biggest talent agencies in the world that represents many of the world’s most acclaimed figures in every current and emerging area of entertainment and media, including motion pictures, television, music, digital, broadcast news, books, theatre, video games, fine art and live entertainment.

The agency is also globally recognized in the areas of film finance, film packaging, branding, licensing, endorsements and representation of production talent.

Netflix announced its acquisition of the rights of Genevieve Nnaji’s comedy 'Lion Heart' just before the its premiere on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

In a report by Variety, Netflix announced that it has bought over the worldwide rights to 'Lion Heart' on Friday, September 7, 2018.

'Lion Heart' premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival with major cast that include Genevieve Nnaji, Peter Okoye, Nkem Owoh and Onyeka Onwenu in attendance.

Genevieve Nnaji appeared on CNN as a guest of Richard Quest on Tuesday, September 11, where she spoke on her Netflix acquired film, 'Lionheart'.

Speaking with Richard Quest, Genevieve discussed on her movie's acquisition by Netflix, how she was able to gather funds for the production of the movie and the chances of Nollywood gaining global acceptance.

“I think the authenticity of the story which was what I loved about it. It provided an environment where I could showcase the things that made me proud of our culture, our talent and our values. We focused on quality this time,” she told CNN’s Richard Quest on Quest Means Business.

On how she was able to put the movie together, ''For money, we had to self-fund unfortunately, she says, we don't have adequate funding for movies that we actually intend to go global, there isn't that provision yet.''

She also explained that Nollywood stands a good chance of going global anytime soon, but she sees language as the only problem that stands as a barrier.