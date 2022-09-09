With a lot of Ghanaian movies on Netflix lately, the popularity of watching Ghanaian Movies is getting revamped slowing

The Ghanaian Industry has faced some challenges but gradually we are making the best of the resources available to produce quality content for the Ghanaian market and hopefully, very soon Ghana's movie industry would be active again.

This weekend, take a fun and worthwhile trip down memory lane with some good Ghanaian films that bring to mind the good times.

Here are 5 Ghanaian movies you can binge watch this weekend

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is a 2020 Ghanaian film about two groups of people living in the same village, the Aloes and the Veras with a harsh rivalry between them that endures even with the children and each side is marked by their own trademark color.

2. Potato Potahto

A 2017 comedy film starring Joselyn Dumas, OC Ukeje, Joke Silva and Chris Attoh about two partners who divorced but had to live in the same house together while trying to avoid each other’s business.

3. The Burial of Kojo

A 2018 fantastical drama film written and directed by Blitz Bazawule about a vengeful man who traps his brother in a mine shaft and his daughter’s journey to rescue him.

4. Azali

A 2018 drama film directed by Kwabena Gyansah. It was the Ghanaian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the Oscars in 2019. It is about a 14-year-old girl who ran to Accra to escape her arranged marriage but ended up as a sex worker.

5. The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later