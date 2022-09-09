While there are plenty of movies to watch, one may spend a lot of time trying to find the right movie to suit their mood.
Ghanaian movies you can binge watch this weekend
The weekend is the perfect time for a movie night and sometimes, we find ourselves scrolling and scrolling for so long that ultimately, we just end up turning off the television and going to bed.
With a lot of Ghanaian movies on Netflix lately, the popularity of watching Ghanaian Movies is getting revamped slowing
The Ghanaian Industry has faced some challenges but gradually we are making the best of the resources available to produce quality content for the Ghanaian market and hopefully, very soon Ghana's movie industry would be active again.
This weekend, take a fun and worthwhile trip down memory lane with some good Ghanaian films that bring to mind the good times.
Here are 5 Ghanaian movies you can binge watch this weekend
1. Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera is a 2020 Ghanaian film about two groups of people living in the same village, the Aloes and the Veras with a harsh rivalry between them that endures even with the children and each side is marked by their own trademark color.
2. Potato Potahto
A 2017 comedy film starring Joselyn Dumas, OC Ukeje, Joke Silva and Chris Attoh about two partners who divorced but had to live in the same house together while trying to avoid each other’s business.
3. The Burial of Kojo
A 2018 fantastical drama film written and directed by Blitz Bazawule about a vengeful man who traps his brother in a mine shaft and his daughter’s journey to rescue him.
4. Azali
A 2018 drama film directed by Kwabena Gyansah. It was the Ghanaian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the Oscars in 2019. It is about a 14-year-old girl who ran to Accra to escape her arranged marriage but ended up as a sex worker.
5. The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later
From flawed husbands to shaky finances, new complications test a close circle of friends who must lean on one another.
