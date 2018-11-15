news

The government of Ghana has promised to contract an ultra-modern film studio as part of measures to develop and boost the 'dying' movie industry.

This was made known during the 2019 budget presentation to the Parliament on Thursday, November 15, 2018.

Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, said the construction of the studio will attract the international movie sector.

“…In addition, government in 2019, will pursue the passing of a Legislative Instrument to establish a Secretariat for the National Film Authority” and will also facilitate the construction of an ultra-modern Film Production Studio to attract the international film community,” he stated.

He also stated, with regards to Creative Arts Bill, that government is still awaiting parliamentary assent so it could pave way for the Creative Arts Fund to be established.

“Mr Speaker, the Creative Arts Industry Bill is now in Parliament for deliberation and passage into Law. The Creative Arts Fund is incorporated in the Bill to ensure the economic viability of the Creative Arts Sector in the economy,” the Finance Minister said.

The government in its 2016 Manifesto, promised to provide a fund for the creative arts industry, build nine theatres across nine regions (other than Greater Accra), set a Creative Arts Secretariat, establish a copyright court, among others.