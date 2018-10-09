HBO's documents Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram

news

HBO has concluded work on the stories of kidnapped Chibok girls in a new documentary, 'Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram'.

The documentary showcases the freed female hostages of Boko Haram, detailing their lives in captivity and since their release.

The girls, popularly referred to as Chibok Girls, revealed how they are adapting to life after their traumatic experiences in the hands of insurgents terrorizing the North Eastern part of Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Tonye Princewill reaches agreement with army to make a Boko Haram film

On October 2, 2018, the international movie company released the first trailer for the upcoming documentary as one of its many projects for 2019.

Two girls in the documentary - Margret Yama and Hannatu Stephens - reflect upon their experiences as they learn to adjust to life on the outside while talking to the filmmakers who were granted access to them.

Margret and Hannatu, are two girls from the group of 82 that were released in May 2017, as they reunite with family and friends.

In 2014, 276 Nigerian school girls were kidnapped from a school in Chibok, Northern Nigeria and hidden in the vast Sambisa forest for three years, by Boko Haram, a violent Islamic insurgent movement. A year ago, 82 were released. Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram tells the story of the girls’ time in captivity, following their lives over the past year.

ALSO READ: Watch trailer for film on Boko Haram, 'Sambisa'

Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram's plot

Following a global social media campaign with the hashtag #BringBackOurGirls, featuring global celebrities such as Michelle Obama, huge pressure was brought to bear on the Nigerian Government to get the girls back.

Three years later, 103 had been freed and a handful had escaped.

'Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram' chronicles the young women’s experiences following their return, including reunions with family members they had not seen since being kidnapped, as well as the process of coming to terms with what happened to them.