Here's why Gideon Okeke says there is no best actor

Gideon Okeke doesn't believe there are best actors despite winning an award for Best Actor in Supporting role at the recently held, AMAA 2018.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Pulse in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, the actor said 'jury based awards are critical compared to audience based awards which might be solely fanfare.'

He said "Jury based is critical but audience based awards might be fanfare. It might be about I like his face but this is jury based, this is about storytelling, not necessarily about who has got higher acting prowess, no because first all, I don’t believe in best actor."

Continuing, the actor, who won his first AMAA after 12 years of active acting career, said, "If films draw from life, there has been nobody’s capstone at their funeral that says here lies Mr X, he lived it up the most, so I don’t see why you tell me this is the best actor.

"We are all actors, some just get paid for it, so if movies drew from life, there is no best actors, so it’s not a case to say this one person has better acting prowess or chops than the other actors. It’s just saying the jury based, a group of people have sat and critically studied or critically scruitinise a performance in a film and they can say hey, that ‘s the guy we choose. Don’t forget it’s an award that travels and I am sure the awards academy will also like to make ambassadors of their winners, nominees and hosts. One day I hope to host the AMAAs as well."

AMAA nomination tells how relevant I am - Gideon Okeke

Gideon Okeke believes his nomination for the Best supporting actor male, isn't just another nomination but tells how relevant he is in the African movie industry.

The Tinsel star made this known in Kigali ahead of the 2018 African Movie Academy Movie awards holding in Kigali, Rwanda today, Saturday October 20, 2018.

Speaking exclusively to Pulse, Gideon said, "It's my first AMAA nomination and I am 12 years old in the business. someone said to me, it's about that time and no time is a better time because anytime is a good time."

Gideon won his first AMA Award with his first nomination for his role in 'Cross Roads.'