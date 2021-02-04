The “Pool Party” actress has said any film director who has ever laid her should come out and prove her wrong.

“The biggest challenge facing female actors is that most film producers cum directors want to sleep with you,” she told Kwaku Manu on ‘Aggressive Interview’. “No director has slept with me.”

“I dare that person to come out and talk. People in the industry know that I'm not that kind of girl. I believed in myself, and I knew that one day I was going to become a superstar. I used to call myself a celebrity when I started.”

She said she has never fallen for anyone in the industry though some people have proposed to her.

Moesha revealed that she started working on her acting dream right after completing senior high school and always believed she was going to be a ‘superstar’.

“I wanted to act and feature in advertisements right after SSS (now SHS). I just walked into advertising agencies for auditioning. Those days, I pick numbers from CDs and contact producers for auditioning.”

“I had to stop at some point because I wanted to go to university. And while at school, I was doing some auditioning here and there. I was 16 when I started auditioning. I was considered for my first role after 20 auditions.”

Watch the full interview below.