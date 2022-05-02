I stopped shooting night scenes because I was going blind - Agya Koo

He indicated that they rather thought he was being arrogant.

Agya Koo, who is known legally as Alex Kofi Adu, said the producers and directors claimed his uppity arose because he thought he had no competitor in the industry.

“I stopped shooting night scenes in movies because I was going blind. The light used to shoot night scenes was affecting my eyes and it gave me some eye problems.

“I told the producers what I was going through. And implored them to remove night scenes from my scenes to help protect my eyes.”

He made this revelation in an interview with Ike De Unpredictable on Kumasi-based Angel Fm's Entertainment show.

In recent times, Agya Koo has been heard on numerous platforms talking about a group of Kumawood producers, directors and actors who orchestrated his elimination from the industry.

Responding to the comments by Agya Koo on the same show, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), Mawule Ekpe Peter, known popularly as Abro, challenged Agya Koo to name the producers who met to plot his undoing.

He added that Agya Koo’s perception is not factual as any such meeting was held.

“I have also heard the same allegation from Agya Koo that some Kumawood Producers plotted his downfall but I swear to God that no producer plotted Agya Koo’s downfall.”

Pulse Ghana

He continued that the Kumawood Movie Industry and its producers “still need Agya Koo back.”

He said he “will be very happy if Agya Koo will be bold enough to name the producers who plotted against him.”

With the future in mind, Abro indicated that it’s high time this longstanding issue is solved to help rebuild Ghana’s wobbling movie industry.

“We need to draw the line and address this issue. So, Agya Koo should help the executives of FIPAG and name the producers who plotted against him. It will help us address the issue between him (Agya Koo) and the producers so we can work together as a team and revive the industry.”

Agya Koo, who chose not to mention any names, however said he is sure his assertions will be proved correct someday.