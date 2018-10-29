I won't kiss an actor with mouth odour on set - Ini Edo

news

Ini Edo would not kiss an actor with a foul mouth odour while on a movie set.

In an interview with The NET, the actress and producer said she won't kiss an actor with a mouth odour for a movie scene that entails her to do such.

She said, "I think I will talk to the director to talk to his cast because I ain't kissing anyone with mouth odour. I will politely tell the director that there is a problem and they will sort it out."

When asked if she had once been in such situation, she said, "Sometimes, you just find a way of not doing the scene exactly that way. This things can always be worked around."

The Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on tourism also told the interviewer that she admires Ramsey Nouah and Richard Mofe Damijo because they both have great personalities.

Ini Edo joined forces with Uche Jombo to jointly produce a feature film, 'Heaven on my mind.'

The movie, which is directed by Uche Jombo, is scheduled for release on December 6, 2018.