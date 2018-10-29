Pulse.com.gh logo
I won't kiss an actor with mouth odour on set - Ini Edo

For Ini Edo, she won't kiss an actor with a mouth odour on a movie set but will find a way around it.

Ini Edo play

Ini Edo

(Instagram/IniEdo)

Ini Edo would not kiss an actor with a foul mouth odour while on a movie set.

In an interview with The NET, the actress and producer said she won't kiss an actor with a mouth odour for a movie scene that entails her to do such.

ALSO READ: All you need to know about Uche Jombo and Ini Edo’s new movie

She said, "I think I will talk to the director to talk to his cast because I ain't kissing anyone with mouth odour. I will politely tell the director that there is a problem and they will sort it out."

MO Abudu announces new Nollywood film Chief Daddy play Ini Edo on the set of a movie (EbonyLife TV)

 

When asked if she had once been in such situation, she said, "Sometimes, you just find a way of not doing the scene exactly that way. This things can always be worked around."

The Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on tourism also told the interviewer that she admires Ramsey Nouah and Richard Mofe Damijo because they both have great personalities.

play Ini Edo (Facebook)

 

Ini Edo joined forces with Uche Jombo to jointly produce a feature film, 'Heaven on my mind.'

The movie, which is directed by Uche Jombo, is scheduled for release on December 6, 2018.

