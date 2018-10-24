Pulse.com.gh logo
Iretiola Doyle says she can be razz or elegant for a movie

Iretiola Doyle gave examples of the roles she has played in various movies and sitcoms that include 'Fuji House of Commotion.'

Iretiola Doyle says she can be razz or elegant for a movie play

Iretiola Doyle

(VIBZN)

Iretiola Doyle will act razz, elegant or corny as long as it is a role from a movie script.

In a recent chat with Pulse, the veteran actress said she's an actor who will play any given role to interpret actions of the movie character.

"I run the gamut, I can play hard, I can play soft, I can play corny, I can be serious, I can be elegant and I can be razz, I am an actor," she said.

Continuing, the 'Fifty' star said, "I am an actor, a gun for hire, I re enact the scripts that have been given to me."

ALSO READ: 5 Nollywood actresses who have been in sex scenes

The actress further gave examples of the different roles she has played in various movies and sitcoms that include 'Fuji House of Commotion,' 'Torn' and 'Wedding Party 1 & 2.'

The Nollywood veteran also spoke about her character in DSTV's campaign, 'I am,' saying it visualises the concept that she or anyone can be or conceive or dream anything and achieve this dream.

play Iretiola Doyle (Information Nigeria)

 

She said, "The experience was absolutely amazing. Initially I got the script in Nigeria, like I tell people, the distance between the script and the screen is as wide as any ocean. Did I expect what I met, no because reading the words out of the script seems straightforward but when I got to the set, saw the costumes and scales and I knew that this is something interesting.

"It was hardwork, pretty intense, whole day of work, one day of rest and the following day, you are back and my character had a lot of work to do. The axe I carried was real, in all, it was intense but it was interesting," she narrated.

ALSO READ:

Iretiola Doyle speaks on award winning role in 'Torn'

Iretiola further spoke to Pulse on her award winning role in the Moses Inwang directed movie, 'Torn.'

She said the role spoke to her after reading the script and all she wanted to do was be in the picture.

"The first thing that came to my mind after I saw the script is that I don't care how they do it, I have to act in this movie, there are some roles that speaks to you. The brief was clear cut, she wasn't well but it wasn't obvious that she was unwell.

"And what was her illness, she believed a truth that was a lie, so that for me, my work was pretty much cut out, I just needed to keep believing that lie as if it was a truth. It didn't matter what came at me, that was my husband and anybody else who said anything contradictory was in trouble, so that was just it and I think we are all kind of crazy, ain't we (laughs)," she said.

Iretiola, who used to run a lifestyle and beauty TV show, Oge with Iretiola, said she will be returning to television with a brand new season of the rested TV show.

