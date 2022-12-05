The most desirable screen personality shared lovely pictures on her Instagram page basking in heavenly joy as she wishes herself another year of seamless happiness and success.
Jackie Appiah stuns in beautiful birthday photos
Award-winning actor, brand ambassador, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Jackie Agyemang Appiah stuns in gorgeous photos as she turns 39 today.
Recommended articles
She stuns in a colorful Epiphani purple gown, detailed in little white and purple stones with a beautiful loose hair bun crowning the look with her signature bright smile.
fellow industry players and fans have flooded her comment section with amazing wishes and beautiful love messages.
Jackie Appiah as a philanthropist is one of many celebrities that marks her birthday with the less privileged as her way of giving back to society and showing appreciation.
Hopefully, there is something spectacular lined up for this year's celebration.
Jackie over the years has garnered immense love and support both at home and abroad, she is currently the most followed Ghanaian celebrity on Instagram with 9.7 million followers.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh