Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Filmmaker, Jade Osiberu says Blossom Chukwujekwu is a delight to work with on movie set

Jade Osiberu is of the opinion that Blossom Chukwujekwu is a delight to work with on any movie set.

  • Published:
Jade Osiberu says Blossom Chukwujekwu make her excited to work play

Blossom Chukwujekwu

(Instagram/moabudu)

African filmmaker, Jade Osiberu is of the opinion that Blossom Chukwujekwu is a delight to work with on any movie set.

The Isoken director and producer made this known during the shoot of her new movie, The 'Nigerian Trade.'

ALSO READ: Mercy Aigbe, Rita Dominic spotted on set of 'Nigerian Trade'

"Not only is he giving the performance of his life but he's been such a delight to work with...Blossom, for being an actor that makes me excited to come to work and being a human being that inspires respect and admiration..." the 2018 AMVCA winner wrote on her Instagram page.

Omotola Jalade, Isoken, Odunlade win big at AMVCAs 2018 play Jade Osiberu receiving her 2018 AMVC Award (Twitter/Africa Magic)

 

Blossom made it to set after his wife had burns - Osiberu

Osiberu also took out time to explain why she thinks Blossom is a delight to any filmmaker.

play

The filmmaker said on the third of day of shoot while filming her new movie, 'The Nigerian Trade,' Blossom surprised her and the crew when he showed up on set to continue working after his wife was involved in severe burns.

"His wife had a terrible hot water burn on our 3rd day of production and still he made it to set and gave a hundred percent and he's continued to do that despite very early morning call times, late night wrap times, and sometimes shooting for over 24hrs..." she wrote.

Blossom is one of the characters in the movie, 'The Nigerian Trade,' which is directed by Jade Osiberu also features Rita Dominic and Mercy Aigbe.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

'The Crown' star, Claire Foy takes a new role as 'The girl in the spider web' 'The Crown' star, Claire Foy takes a new role as 'The girl in the spider web'
Vince Gilligan is working on a 'Breaking Bad' movie Vince Gilligan is working on a 'Breaking Bad' movie
Robert Peters, Rogers Ofime release trailer of new movie, 'MakeRoom' Robert Peters, Rogers Ofime release trailer of new movie, 'MakeRoom'
8 important things Iretiola Doyle told Pulse about her career 8 important things Iretiola Doyle told Pulse about her career
See the teaser for 'Power of 1' featuring Ramsey Nouah, Annie Idibia, Bimbo Manuel See the teaser for 'Power of 1' featuring Ramsey Nouah, Annie Idibia, Bimbo Manuel
Don Jazzy's dad spent over N16million to become a filmmaker Don Jazzy's dad spent over N16million to become a filmmaker

Recommended Videos

Support Ghanaian movies, Chinese movies don't use English -Lilwin Support Ghanaian movies, Chinese movies don't use English -Lilwin
Rosemond Brown wins Most Promising Actress award Rosemond Brown wins Most Promising Actress award
Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore



Movies

”The New Adabraka”, Zylofon Media's first movie premieres December 7
”The New Adabraka”, Zylofon Media's first movie premieres December 7
Viewers react to Adesua Etomi's visit to Big Brother Naija
Adesua Etomi explains how she finds it easy to cry in movies
Belinda Effah shoots her first movie, 'Miracle' as a producer
Belinda Effah will join the league of female producers with her movie, 'Miracle'
New riveting dating reality show Date Rush launched on TV3
New riveting dating reality show 'Date Rush' launched
X
Advertisement