African filmmaker, Jade Osiberu is of the opinion that Blossom Chukwujekwu is a delight to work with on any movie set.

The Isoken director and producer made this known during the shoot of her new movie, The 'Nigerian Trade.'

"Not only is he giving the performance of his life but he's been such a delight to work with...Blossom, for being an actor that makes me excited to come to work and being a human being that inspires respect and admiration..." the 2018 AMVCA winner wrote on her Instagram page.

Blossom made it to set after his wife had burns - Osiberu

Osiberu also took out time to explain why she thinks Blossom is a delight to any filmmaker.

The filmmaker said on the third of day of shoot while filming her new movie, 'The Nigerian Trade,' Blossom surprised her and the crew when he showed up on set to continue working after his wife was involved in severe burns.

"His wife had a terrible hot water burn on our 3rd day of production and still he made it to set and gave a hundred percent and he's continued to do that despite very early morning call times, late night wrap times, and sometimes shooting for over 24hrs..." she wrote.

Blossom is one of the characters in the movie, 'The Nigerian Trade,' which is directed by Jade Osiberu also features Rita Dominic and Mercy Aigbe.