Joseph Benjamin gets a role in Oprah Winfrey's TV series, 'Greenleaf'

Joseph Benjamin has joined the cast of the drama series that was commissioned by Oprah Winfrey Network and Lionsgate TV.

  • Published:
Joseph Benjamin play Joseph Benjamin has found his way into the American TV. (Instagram )

Joseph Benjamin has landed himself a role in one of the many drama series on Oprah Winfrey owned network, OWN.

The Nollywood actor has joined the cast of the drama series that was commissioned by Oprah Winfrey Network and Lionsgate TV.

ALSO READ: 6 reasons we love "Tango with Me" actor, Joseph Benjamin

The former host of talent reality show, MTN Project Fame, joined the series playing the character of 'Mr Joseph Obi,' the new accountant to the Greenleaf family's sprawling Memphis megachurch with predominantly African-American members.

Joseph Benjamin at the movie premiere play

Joseph Benjamin at the movie premiere

(Pulse)

Joseph's first role saw him acting opposite Kim Hawthorne, who plays the role of Kerissa in the drama series and Lamman Rucker.

View this post on Instagram

This right here was a humbling moment for me. Only God can make such things happen. As long as you maintain a positive mental attitude. Nothing is impossible. You just keep going. It might not happen immediately, but it sure will. This was a proud moment for Nigeria and Africa at large to see us well represented. This is just the beginning. Greatness awaits those who will rise in the morning and soar with the winds of beauty. Thank you @owntv @greenleafown @lionsgatetv for putting me on this . Thank you for the opportunity to represent Nigeria. Thank you @oprah like my friend @dani_deette said I can proudly call you my boss now thank you @peoplestoreagency for taking me this far thank you @tarafeldsteinbennett @chase68 for casting me on this I am still coming to your office one of these days thank you @lammanruckerofficial @thekimhawthorne for creating an enabling environment. How can I forget. Thank you my friend @mikesenior for taping me on this one and helping me push through it. cc @bellanaijaonline @lindaikejiblog @instablog9ja @nevadabridgepro @jaymoneyentt @elenu1 @gbenroajibade @vzhun

A post shared by Joseph Benjamin (@iamjosephbenjamin) on

 

Joseph Benjamin made his mark in Nollywood playing roles opposite some of Nollywood's best like Nse Ikpe Etim, Richard Mofe Damijo, Dakore Egbuson, Uche Jombo and Funke Akindele.

play

The AMAA nominee is fondly remembered for his role in 'Mr & Mrs,' 'Tango with Me,' 'Isoken' and Murder at 'Prime Suites.'

ALSO READ: Watch Joseph Benjamin sing

About Greenleaf

'Greenleaf' is an American television drama series created by Craig Wright and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Lionsgate Television.

The drama series features Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Merle Dandridge, Kim Hawthorne and Lamman Rucker.

play

The drama series premiered on the Oprah Winfrey Network on June 21, 2016 and has been running since then.

'Greenleaf' plot follows the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family with scandalous secrets and lies, and their sprawling Memphis megachurch with predominantly African-American members.

The series' lead characters are Bishop James Greenleaf (David) and Lady Mae Greenleaf (Whitfield), who are the patriarch and matriarch of the Greenleaf family, and Grace Greenleaf (Dandridge), their estranged daughter who has returned home after 20 years following the mysterious death of her sister, Faith.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

