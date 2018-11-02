Joseph Benjamin has joined the cast of the drama series that was commissioned by Oprah Winfrey Network and Lionsgate TV.
The former host of talent reality show, MTN Project Fame, joined the series playing the character of 'Mr Joseph Obi,' the new accountant to the Greenleaf family's sprawling Memphis megachurch with predominantly African-American members.
Joseph's first role saw him acting opposite Kim Hawthorne, who plays the role of Kerissa in the drama series and Lamman Rucker.
This right here was a humbling moment for me. Only God can make such things happen. As long as you maintain a positive mental attitude. Nothing is impossible. You just keep going. It might not happen immediately, but it sure will. This was a proud moment for Nigeria and Africa at large to see us well represented. This is just the beginning. Greatness awaits those who will rise in the morning and soar with the winds of beauty. Thank you @owntv @greenleafown @lionsgatetv for putting me on this . Thank you for the opportunity to represent Nigeria. Thank you @oprah like my friend @dani_deette said I can proudly call you my boss now thank you @peoplestoreagency for taking me this far thank you @tarafeldsteinbennett @chase68 for casting me on this I am still coming to your office one of these days thank you @lammanruckerofficial @thekimhawthorne for creating an enabling environment. How can I forget. Thank you my friend @mikesenior for taping me on this one and helping me push through it. cc @bellanaijaonline @lindaikejiblog @instablog9ja @nevadabridgepro @jaymoneyentt @elenu1 @gbenroajibade @vzhun
Joseph Benjamin made his mark in Nollywood playing roles opposite some of Nollywood's best like Nse Ikpe Etim, Richard Mofe Damijo, Dakore Egbuson, Uche Jombo and Funke Akindele.
The AMAA nominee is fondly remembered for his role in 'Mr & Mrs,' 'Tango with Me,' 'Isoken' and Murder at 'Prime Suites.'
'Greenleaf' is an American television drama series created by Craig Wright and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Lionsgate Television.
The drama series features Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Merle Dandridge, Kim Hawthorne and Lamman Rucker.
The drama series premiered on the Oprah Winfrey Network on June 21, 2016 and has been running since then.
'Greenleaf' plot follows the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family with scandalous secrets and lies, and their sprawling Memphis megachurch with predominantly African-American members.
The series' lead characters are Bishop James Greenleaf (David) and Lady Mae Greenleaf (Whitfield), who are the patriarch and matriarch of the Greenleaf family, and Grace Greenleaf (Dandridge), their estranged daughter who has returned home after 20 years following the mysterious death of her sister, Faith.