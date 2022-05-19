Kumasi doesn't have spacious cinemas, I can't premier my movie there - Yvonne Nelson

Unfortunately, fans of Yvonne Nelson in Kumasi will miss the premiere as the actress says there are no cinemas in the Ashanti capital that make sense to her financially. The FiftyFifty producer was speaking on Hitz FM.

Asked what her challenge is as a producer, she said "my challenge as a producer is I wish there were more avenues to show my movies. For example, on Saturday I was just hoping the whole of Ghana will be watching".

However, according to Yvonne, this ca not happen because there are no cinemas across the country. "Because when you go through my comments you see people asking 'what about those in Kumasi? what about us in Volta region?' and it makes us sad that only those in Accra can watch the movie," she said.

She was prompted by the host, Andy Dosty, that the Kumasi City Mall has about three cinemas and she said " but sitting capacity is like 60, 40" so flying people her cast and team there for those few numbers won't business sense to her.