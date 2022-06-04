Live: Final funeral rites of Psalm Adjeteyfio underway in Accra

The final funeral rites of the veteran actor is ongoing at the International Trade Fair Centre in Accra.
Final funeral rites of Psalm Adjeteyfio underway in Accra
The late actor Psalm Adjeteyfio goes home today, June 4, 2022.
Psalm Adjeteyfio, known in showbiz as TT has been laid in state at the Trade Fair Centre, where his pre-burial service is underway.
The family of the late actor would follow the burial with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, June 5.
The late TT featured in movies like Papa Lasisi, The Chosen One, American Boy, and The Scent of Danger. The actor will be remembered for his great acting skills and unique personality which made him a household name in the late 1990s.
