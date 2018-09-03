Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang made Ghana proud at AMVCA

The two won the awards in their respect nominated categories at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).
Lydia won Best Supporting Actress, Movie/TV Series for a role in the Nigerian movie, Isoken while Adjetey Anang won Best Actor, Drama/TV series for his role in the Peter Sedufia film, Keteke.
Producer and director, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, who was a Best Director nominee for her movie Potato Potahto, however, lost to Jade Osiberu who directed Isoken.
Lydia Forson, who was present to receive her award thanked everyone who voted for her and dedicated the award to her brother who was celebrating his birthday while Adjetey Anang’s award was received on his behalf by his wife as he couldn’t make it to the event.
The event, which was well organized also saw some great musical performances from mainly Nigerian acts.
Multichoice says the AMVCA represents its significant investment as a commitment to the development of skills and talent on the continent.
Here is the complete list of winners at the sixth edition of the annual Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.
Tatu – Kolade Morakinyo and Pius Fatoke (WINNER)
Idahaso Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare
Alter Ego – Zezom Gnawni
Ojukokoro – Dayo Thompson
Hakkunde – James Coon Falcon
Idemuza – Aloaye Omoake
18 Hours – Mark Maina (WINNER)
Alter Ego – Moses Inwang/Tunde Bakare
Hakkune – Asurf Oluseyi
Hidden – Jibril Mailafia
Tatu – Akpe Ododoru, Tunde Akinniyi (WINNER)
Kada River – Godwin Gata
Hidden – Agbo Kelly
Lotanna – McBaror
Children of Mud – Sunday Olalekan
Tatu – Akpe Ododoru
Idemuza – Dickson Godwin
T-Junction – Lester Millado
The Torture – Rwamusigazi Kyakunzire
Okafor’s Law – Yinka Edward (WINNER)
Alter Ego – Bishop Blunt/Adeoye Adeniyi
Tatu – Yolanda Okereke
Isoken – Jade Osiberu
Potato Potahto – Christie Brown
Hakkunde – Joan Gbefwi
The Bridge – Ngozi Obasi and James Bessinone (WINNER)
The Housewife – Jay Franklin Jituboh
Tolu – Nadine Ibrahim
Penance – Micheal Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogunde (WINNER)
Lodgers – Ken Ogunlola
Tanwa, The Child We Wanted – Adenike Adebayo
The Flesh Business – Dennis Wanjohi (WINNER)
Nightfall in Lagos – James Amuta
God’s Wives – Bolanle Olukanni
Omidan, Styles Defunct by Ayaworanho3d – Aderemi Davies
Calabar Carnival: What the People Think – Oghenefego Ofili
Tatu – Thelma Ozy Smith, Hakeem Effect Onilogbo (WINNER)
Ojukokoro – Sandra Oyiana
What Lies Within – Cynthia Ububa
Disguise – Hakeem Effect
Lotanna – Nnenna Emekalam
Isoken – Jade Osiberu
Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi
Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren
Lotanna – Tunji Afolayan (WINNER)
Idahaso Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare
Hidden – Jibril Mailafia
M0 – Tom Koroluk
Banana Island Ghost – Enyi Omeruah and Funbi Ogunbanwo
Bella – Andrew Ahuura
Tatu – Evelle (WINNER)
Idahosa Trails – Oriri Osayamore
18 Hours – Jacktone Okore
Super Modo – Sarika Hemi Lhakani (WINNER)
Mansoor – Ali Nuhu (WINNER)
Umar Sanda – Kamal S Alkali
Dadin Kowa Sabon Salo – Arewa24
Uwar Bari – Hamisu Lamido Iyantama
Rashinsani – Tiana Johnson
Alakiti – Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola
Adaba – Adebayo Salami
Etiko Onigedu – Femi Adebayo (WINNER)
Egun Iran Kinni – Oyindamola Awotidebe
Ogun Sengese – Ibironke Ojo
Bound – Lilian Afegbai (WINNER)
Ofuobi – Victor Oyke
Uwa Na Eme Nyughari – Tiana Johnson
Oge Nkem – Tiana Oboyi Johnson
Ego Malaysia – Iyooh James Chidozie
Gina and Friends – Paul Igwe
Professor Johnbull – Tchidi Chikere
Papa Ajasco Reloaded – Wale Adenuga
This Is It – Dolapo Adeleke (WINNER)
Relatives – Tunde Adegbola
18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru (WINNER)
Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye
The Forbidden – Kizito Samuel Saviour
Rain – Mathew & Eleanor Nabwiso
Bella – Math Bish
Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso
Alter Ego – Moses Inwang – Esther Eyibo
Isoken – Jade Osiberu (WINNER)
Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi
Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren
Lotanna – Ifan Micheal
Descent – Awal Abdulfatai
The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah (WINNER)
Salute! – Phillipe Talavera
Jomako Black Democracy – Abraham Kabwe
Nyasaland – Joyce Mhango Chavula
Bisola Aiyeola
Tunde Kelani
Idemuza – Alaoye Omoake
Soul Tie – Kehinde Joseph
Idahosa Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare
18 Hours – Njue Kevin
The Torture – Mulindwa Richard
Alter Ego – Patrick Nnamani/Koye O/Moses Inwang (WINNER)
Hakkunde – Tomi Adesina
Toyin Abraham – Tatu
Dorcas Shola Fapson – Banana Island Ghost
Funlola Afofiyebi-Riami – Tatu
Ebele Okaro – Blackrose
Lydia Forson – Isoken (WINNER)
Emem Inwang – Alter Ego
Saidi Balogun – Banana Island Ghost
Tomiwa Edun – Banana Island Ghost
Falz – New Money (WINNER)
Kunle Idowu – Idahosa Trails
Gabriel Afolayan – Okafor’s Law
Wale Ojo – Betrayal
Rita Dominic – Big Fat Lie
Adesua Etomi – 10 days in Sun City
Queen Nwokoye – Excess Luggage
Bimbo Ademoye – Backup Wife
Dakore Akande – Isoken
Nyce Wanueri – Auntie Boss (WINNER)
Kalu Ikeagwu- Dr Meekam
IK Ogbonna – Excess Luggage
Blossom Chukwujekwu – The Big Fat Lie
Odunlade Adekola – A Million Baby (WINNER)
OC Ukeje – Potato Potahto
Jimmy Olukoya – Guy Man
Agaba Joan – The Torture
Keira Hewatch – The Witness Box
Miriam Kayode – Children of Mud
Cinderella Sanyu – Bella
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde – Alter Ego (WINNER)
Lilian Echelon – Black Rose
Wale Ojo – Alter Ego
Kalu Ikeagwu – Benevolence
Rushabiro Raymond – The Torture
Adjetey Anang – Keteke (WINNER)
Adjetey Anang – Sidechic Gang
Chris Attoh – Esohe
Moses Inwang – Alter Ego
Aloaye Omoake – Idemuza
Asurf Oluseyi – Hakkunde
Don Omope – Tatu
Jade Osiberu – Isoken (WINNER)
Mulindwa Richard – The Torture
Shirley Frimpong-Manso – Potato Potahto
Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso
Alter Ego – Moses Inwang
18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru (WINNER)
Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye
Descent – Awal Abdulfatai
The Road to Sunrise – Shemu