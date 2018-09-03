Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang made Ghana proud at AMVCA

news

After years of disappointment, actress, Lydia Forson and actor Adjetey Anang, made Ghana proud as they scooped two awards at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria.

Lydia won Best Supporting Actress, Movie/TV Series for a role in the Nigerian movie, Isoken while Adjetey Anang won Best Actor, Drama/TV series for his role in the Peter Sedufia film, Keteke.

Producer and director, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, who was a Best Director nominee for her movie Potato Potahto, however, lost to Jade Osiberu who directed Isoken.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale picks up Shatta Michy after church to feel his new car

Lydia Forson, who was present to receive her award thanked everyone who voted for her and dedicated the award to her brother who was celebrating his birthday while Adjetey Anang’s award was received on his behalf by his wife as he couldn’t make it to the event.

The event, which was well organized also saw some great musical performances from mainly Nigerian acts.

Multichoice says the AMVCA represents its significant investment as a commitment to the development of skills and talent on the continent.

Here is the complete list of winners at the sixth edition of the annual Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Best Sound Editor

Tatu – Kolade Morakinyo and Pius Fatoke (WINNER)

Idahaso Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare

Alter Ego – Zezom Gnawni

Ojukokoro – Dayo Thompson

Hakkunde – James Coon Falcon

Best Picture Editor

Idemuza – Aloaye Omoake

18 Hours – Mark Maina (WINNER)

Alter Ego – Moses Inwang/Tunde Bakare

Hakkune – Asurf Oluseyi

Hidden – Jibril Mailafia

Best Lighting Designer Movie/TV Series

Tatu – Akpe Ododoru, Tunde Akinniyi (WINNER)

Kada River – Godwin Gata

Hidden – Agbo Kelly

Lotanna – McBaror

Children of Mud – Sunday Olalekan

Best Cinematography Movies/TV Series

Tatu – Akpe Ododoru

Idemuza – Dickson Godwin

T-Junction – Lester Millado

The Torture – Rwamusigazi Kyakunzire

Okafor’s Law – Yinka Edward (WINNER)

Alter Ego – Bishop Blunt/Adeoye Adeniyi

Best Costume/Designer Movie or TV Series

Tatu – Yolanda Okereke

Isoken – Jade Osiberu

Potato Potahto – Christie Brown

Hakkunde – Joan Gbefwi

The Bridge – Ngozi Obasi and James Bessinone (WINNER)

Best Short Film/Online Video

The Housewife – Jay Franklin Jituboh

Tolu – Nadine Ibrahim

Penance – Micheal Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogunde (WINNER)

Lodgers – Ken Ogunlola

Tanwa, The Child We Wanted – Adenike Adebayo

Best Documentary

The Flesh Business – Dennis Wanjohi (WINNER)

Nightfall in Lagos – James Amuta

God’s Wives – Bolanle Olukanni

Omidan, Styles Defunct by Ayaworanho3d – Aderemi Davies

Calabar Carnival: What the People Think – Oghenefego Ofili

Best Make Up Artist Movie/TV Series

Tatu – Thelma Ozy Smith, Hakeem Effect Onilogbo (WINNER)

Ojukokoro – Sandra Oyiana

What Lies Within – Cynthia Ububa

Disguise – Hakeem Effect

Lotanna – Nnenna Emekalam

Best Art Director

Isoken – Jade Osiberu

Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi

Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren

Lotanna – Tunji Afolayan (WINNER)

Idahaso Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare

Hidden – Jibril Mailafia

Best Soundtrack Movies/TV Series

M0 – Tom Koroluk

Banana Island Ghost – Enyi Omeruah and Funbi Ogunbanwo

Bella – Andrew Ahuura

Tatu – Evelle (WINNER)

Idahosa Trails – Oriri Osayamore

18 Hours – Jacktone Okore

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series – Swahili

Super Modo – Sarika Hemi Lhakani (WINNER)

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series – Hausa

Mansoor – Ali Nuhu (WINNER)

Umar Sanda – Kamal S Alkali

Dadin Kowa Sabon Salo – Arewa24

Uwar Bari – Hamisu Lamido Iyantama

Rashinsani – Tiana Johnson

Best Indigenous Language Movies or TV Series – Yoruba

Alakiti – Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola

Adaba – Adebayo Salami

Etiko Onigedu – Femi Adebayo (WINNER)

Egun Iran Kinni – Oyindamola Awotidebe

Ogun Sengese – Ibironke Ojo

Best Indigenous Language Movies or TV Series – Igbo

Bound – Lilian Afegbai (WINNER)

Ofuobi – Victor Oyke

Uwa Na Eme Nyughari – Tiana Johnson

Oge Nkem – Tiana Oboyi Johnson

Ego Malaysia – Iyooh James Chidozie

Best TV/Drama/Comedy Series

Gina and Friends – Paul Igwe

Professor Johnbull – Tchidi Chikere

Papa Ajasco Reloaded – Wale Adenuga

This Is It – Dolapo Adeleke (WINNER)

Relatives – Tunde Adegbola

Best Movie East Africa

18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru (WINNER)

Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye

The Forbidden – Kizito Samuel Saviour

Rain – Mathew & Eleanor Nabwiso

Bella – Math Bish

Best Movie West Africa

Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Alter Ego – Moses Inwang – Esther Eyibo

Isoken – Jade Osiberu (WINNER)

Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi

Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren

Lotanna – Ifan Micheal

Best Movie Southern Africa

Descent – Awal Abdulfatai

The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah (WINNER)

Salute! – Phillipe Talavera

Jomako Black Democracy – Abraham Kabwe

Nyasaland – Joyce Mhango Chavula

Trail Blazer Award

Bisola Aiyeola

Industry Merit Award

Tunde Kelani

Best Writer Movie/TV Series

Idemuza – Alaoye Omoake

Soul Tie – Kehinde Joseph

Idahosa Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare

18 Hours – Njue Kevin

The Torture – Mulindwa Richard

Alter Ego – Patrick Nnamani/Koye O/Moses Inwang (WINNER)

Hakkunde – Tomi Adesina

Best Supporting Actress

Toyin Abraham – Tatu

Dorcas Shola Fapson – Banana Island Ghost

Funlola Afofiyebi-Riami – Tatu

Ebele Okaro – Blackrose

Lydia Forson – Isoken (WINNER)

Emem Inwang – Alter Ego

Best Supporting Actor

Saidi Balogun – Banana Island Ghost

Tomiwa Edun – Banana Island Ghost

Falz – New Money (WINNER)

Kunle Idowu – Idahosa Trails

Gabriel Afolayan – Okafor’s Law

Wale Ojo – Betrayal

Best Actress in a comedy and TV Series

Rita Dominic – Big Fat Lie

Adesua Etomi – 10 days in Sun City

Queen Nwokoye – Excess Luggage

Bimbo Ademoye – Backup Wife

Dakore Akande – Isoken

Nyce Wanueri – Auntie Boss (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Comedy

Kalu Ikeagwu- Dr Meekam

IK Ogbonna – Excess Luggage

Blossom Chukwujekwu – The Big Fat Lie

Odunlade Adekola – A Million Baby (WINNER)

OC Ukeje – Potato Potahto

Jimmy Olukoya – Guy Man

Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series

Agaba Joan – The Torture

Keira Hewatch – The Witness Box

Miriam Kayode – Children of Mud

Cinderella Sanyu – Bella

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde – Alter Ego (WINNER)

Lilian Echelon – Black Rose

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Wale Ojo – Alter Ego

Kalu Ikeagwu – Benevolence

Rushabiro Raymond – The Torture

Adjetey Anang – Keteke (WINNER)

Adjetey Anang – Sidechic Gang

Chris Attoh – Esohe

Best Director

Moses Inwang – Alter Ego

Aloaye Omoake – Idemuza

Asurf Oluseyi – Hakkunde

Don Omope – Tatu

Jade Osiberu – Isoken (WINNER)

Mulindwa Richard – The Torture

Shirley Frimpong-Manso – Potato Potahto

Best Overall Movie

Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Alter Ego – Moses Inwang

18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru (WINNER)

Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye

Descent – Awal Abdulfatai

The Road to Sunrise – Shemu