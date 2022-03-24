Mental health awareness film “Koro” nominated for best African short film

The Multichoice Viewers Awards celebrates the efforts and talent of actors, producers, directors, and other film professionals. It is making a comeback after its inability to hold in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organisers of the event, Multichoice, announced that the eight-day event leading to the awards gala night will begin on May 7.

Aside this nomination, Koro has earned more than eight nominations at various international film festivals and is still in competition with other major films in many award schemes across the globe.

“Koro” has been selected at several film festivals including, Lake International Film Festival (Kenya), African Film Festival (Atlanta, USA), African International Horror Film Festival (Nigeria), Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF) Ghana, African Film Festival in Uganda and won best thriller short film at the Robinson International Film Festival in the states.

Nominees of the 33 categories were announced on Saturday during a live stream hosted by Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Daniel Etim Effiong.

The duo announced the nominees in 33 categories including the newly introduced Best Online Social Content Creator category.

They also announced that the viewers will decide a total of 12 categories while the awards panel headed by seasoned filmmaker, Victor Okhai, will select the other 21 categories.