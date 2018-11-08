Pulse.com.gh logo
Mo Abudu engages Yemi Solade, Omawumi, Lala Akindoju for new movie, 'Oloture'

Mo Abudu has featured Nollywood tar like Omoni Oboli, Yemi Solade, Omawumi, and Lala Akindoju in her new movie, 'Oloture'.

  • Published:
EbonyLife TV ends exclusivity with DSTV, expands globally play Mo Abudu has commenced the shoot of her new movie, 'Oloture.' (EbonyLife TV)

Mo Abudu has commenced shooting for her next movie, 'Oloture' with the engagement of Yemi Solade, Omawumi and Lala Akindoju.

The media mogul' network, EbonyLife has commenced shooting for the movie with over 21 Nollywood stars.

'Oloture' also feature Adah Ameh, Segun Arinze, Omoni Oboli, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Omowunmi Dada, Beverly Osu, David Jones David, Patrick Doyle, Daniel Effiong, Wofai Fada, Emmanuel Ilemobayo, Sambasa Nzeribe, Gregory Ojefua, Pearl Okorie, Bukola Oladipupo, Eunice Omoregie, Ikechukwu Onunaku, and Sharon Ooja.

Directed by Kenneth Gyang, Mo Abudu and Heidi Uys stand in a executive producers while her daughter, Temidayo Abudu and Jame Amuta are the movie's producer.

With the original screenplay done by Yinka Ogun, Oloture tell the story of a lady trapped on a terrifying journey, she sacrifices everything to expose the truth.

After Abudu established EbonyLife Films, she has worked as the executive producer to over five movie that include 'Fifty,' 'The Wedding Party,' 'Hotel Hibiscus,' 'The Wedding Party 2' and recently, 'Chief Daddy.'

