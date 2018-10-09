Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Multichoice Talent Factory begins with 20 West African students


Talent Factory 20 students from Ghana, Nigeria begin training in film and TV production

The first Multichoice Talent Factory has kicked off with 20 West African students from Ghana and Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Multichoice Talent Factory begins with 20 West African students play

Femi Odugbemi speaking on Multichoice Talent Factory.

(Multichoice Nigeria)

The academy for the Multichoice Talent Factory in West Africa officially opened its doors to the 20 selected trainees from Nigeria and Ghana.

Activities for the talent factory officially commenced in the West African region of the project  on Monday, October 8, 2018.

The 20 trainees from Nigeria and Ghana have begun their 12-month training programme at the academy.

ALSO READ: 20 Nigerians, Ghanaians make it to Multichoice Talent Factory

According to the academy regional director, Femi Odugbemi, the 20 trainees  will be provided with the skillset to ignite their passion, connect with industry professionals and tell authentic African stories through a comprehensive curriculum comprising theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling.

play

"These talented creatives will have the opportunity to know how to make films and tell stories while actually making films and telling stories," Femi Odugbemi said.

Continuing, Odugbemi said, "The talented creatives that will go through the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy will be primed as key players in the growth and sustainability of Africa’s creative film and television industry. As Academy Director, I will be preparing these candidates as future business owners who will in turn, play their own part in building the economy around the industry. It’s time that we not only reap the rewards of high-end quality TV and film products, but we also equally benefit from the investments behind the lens.

Experts in film industry expect a lot from trainees - Steve Ayorinde

The Lagos State Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Honourable Steve Ayorinde has said the 20 selected trainees for the Multichoice Talent Factory owe a lot to the stakeholders in the film industry, who are expecting a lot from them.

play Femi Odugbemi, Steve Ayorinde, Dr Idris Ziblim, John Ugbe (Strategic Outcomes Limited)

 

Ayorinde said this at the launch of the academy on Monday, October 8, 2018 on Victoria Island, Lagos.

ALSO READ: All you need to know about Multichoice Talent Factory

The commissioner also commended MultiChoice Nigeria for giving the young Nigerians and Ghanaians selected from across the country an opportunity to understand the business of film production.

What MultiChoice did deserves huge commendation and these 20 students should consider themselves lucky. They need to acknowledge the fact that stakeholders in the entertainment industry in Nigeria and across the continent expect a lot from them and the students on their part should make good use of this opportunity given to them” Ayorinde said.

In the same vein, Ghanaian Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Idris Ziblim, congratulated the 20 selected students of the maiden edition of the MTF and charged them to be committed to learning as this is a life changing opportunity.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Genevieve Nnaji: Actress signs deal with agency representing Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp Genevieve Nnaji Actress signs deal with agency representing Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp
‘Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram’: Chibok girls tell their story in HBO's documentary (Video) ‘Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram’ Chibok girls tell their story in HBO's documentary (Video)
VIDEO: Christiana Awuni chases Tracy Boakye over GHC10,000 VIDEO Christiana Awuni chases Tracy Boakye over GHC10,000
Viewer Discretion: Ghanaians are talking about this R18 Kumawood movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti Viewer Discretion Ghanaians are talking about this R18 Kumawood movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti
New Horror Movies: 6 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend New Horror Movies 6 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend
AMAA 2018: Africa movie academy set to host African Cinema Business Round Table in Kigali AMAA 2018 Africa movie academy set to host African Cinema Business Round Table in Kigali

Recommended Videos

Kumawood: Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti Kumawood Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti
The NUN: 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend The NUN 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend
Ebo Whyte: There was prophecy I won’t live to see my birthday – Playwright Ebo Whyte There was prophecy I won’t live to see my birthday – Playwright



Top Articles

1 Viewer Discretion Ghanaians are talking about this R18 Kumawood movie...bullet
2 VIDEO Christiana Awuni chases Tracy Boakye over GHC10,000bullet
3 Pulse List Top Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far)bullet
4 Best Ghanaian love movies These are the best 10 Ghanaian love...bullet
5 Genevieve Nnaji Actress signs deal with agency representing...bullet
6 ‘Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram’ Chibok girls tell...bullet
7 New Horror Movies 6 horror movies to watch with bae this weekendbullet
8 Video Season 2 of 'Master and 3 Maids' premieres July 7 & 8bullet
9 "Acrimony" Ghanaians react to Tyler Perry's...bullet
10 Talent Factory 20 students from Ghana, Nigeria begin...bullet

Top Videos

1 I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musicianbullet
2 Nestle Yelo Pèppè - Trailerbullet
3 The NUN 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekendbullet

Movies

Ghana hosts 2018 Beijing top TV dramas and movies broadcasting season
5 hidden truths behind Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
Relationship Tips 5 hidden truths behind Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
“3 Suitors 1 Husband” to be staged at National Theatre September 22
“3 Suitors 1 Husband” Stage play to be staged at National Theatre September 22
Movie Newest film makers Abstrakte successfully break all the rules with “LUCKY.”
X
Advertisement