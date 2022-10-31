RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nana Asaase promotes Ghanaian culture at Lagos International Poetry Festival

Dorcas Agambila

The just-ended Lagos International Poetry Festival saw performances from renowned poets from all parts of the world and Ghanaian poet and literary coach, Nana Asaase made an appearance.

Nana Asaase
Nana Asaase

The programme was held from October 27-29, 2022 under the title “Babel… a new language”.

The festival featured other poets such as Aremo Gemini (Nigeria), Jolyn Philips (South Africa), Renaud Dossavi (Togo), Loveth Liberty (Nigeria), Mbali Malimela (South Africa), Dike Chukwumerije (Nigeria), Emma Ofosuah, and many others across the world.

Nana Asaase, the renowned poet from Ghana, hosted the 28th October 2022 session of the festival at the British Council in Lagos, Nigeria.

Known for his coruscating wit and unfettered command over language, Nana dazzled patrons with thought-provoking poems.

Proud of his roots, Nana Asaase did not only present woven words, he interspersed his delivery with the music of Ghanaian origin, making the popular Ghanaian Yaa Amponsah highlife give life to his entire artistry.

Lagos International Poetry Festival brings together poets, writers, artists, and thinkers from across the world to Lagos for a week of conversations, readings, performances, workshops, and adventure.

Founded in 2015 by poet Efe Paul Azino, it has established itself as one of the continent’s annual art and culture highlights.

