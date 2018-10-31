news

Two-time Oscar nominee Naomi Watts has been picked by HBO for the lead role 'Game of Thrones' prequel.

The prequel, according to reports by Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, is set 8,000 years before the 'Game of Thrones.'

According to Deadline's report, Naomi Watts signed on to lead the ensemble cast of the prequel after lengthy negotiations.

In a tweet, HBO confirmed the choice of Watts for the prequel's lead role.

Deadline further reported that the yet-to-be titled project from creator Jane Goldman and George R.R. Martin will see Watts playing the character of a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.

However, there are speculations that the highly expected prequel will be titled 'The Long Night.'

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the drama, picked up to pilot in June, is set thousands of years before the events of the 'Game of Thrones while chronicling the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.

The news of the prequel is coming just as it has become a public knowledge that HBO's flagship drama, 'Game of Thrones' is in its last season.