Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


HBO picks Naomi Watts for lead role in 'Game of Thrones' prequel

Top Hollywood actress, Naomi Watts has landed a lead role in HBO's prequel to reigning show, 'Games of Thrones.'

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Naomi Watts gets lead role in 'Game of Thrones' prequel play

Naomi Watts

(hdqwalls.com)

Two-time Oscar nominee Naomi Watts has been picked by HBO for the lead role 'Game of Thrones' prequel.

The prequel, according to reports by Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, is set 8,000 years before the 'Game of Thrones.'

According to Deadline's report, Naomi Watts signed on to lead the ensemble cast of the prequel after lengthy negotiations.

ALSO READ: HBO releases first teaser for Game of Thrones Season 8

In a tweet, HBO confirmed the choice of Watts for the prequel's lead role.

Deadline further reported that the yet-to-be titled project from creator Jane Goldman and George R.R. Martin will see Watts playing the character of a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.

However, there are speculations that the highly expected prequel will be titled 'The Long Night.'

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the drama, picked up to pilot in June, is set thousands of years before the events of the 'Game of Thrones while chronicling the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.

The news of the prequel is coming just as it has become a public knowledge that HBO's flagship drama, 'Game of Thrones' is in its last season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore
Frank Rajah Breaks silence on AMAA 2018 win Frank Rajah Breaks silence on AMAA 2018 win
AFRIFF 2018: Here are the 140 films to be screened at festival AFRIFF 2018: Here are the 140 films to be screened at festival
I won't kiss an actor with mouth odour on set - Ini Edo I won't kiss an actor with mouth odour on set - Ini Edo
140 films will be screened at 2018 African International Film Festival 140 films will be screened at 2018 African International Film Festival
Femi Odugbemi will join Whoopi Goldberg to choose 2019 Oscar winners Femi Odugbemi will join Whoopi Goldberg to choose 2019 Oscar winners

Recommended Videos

Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore
Kumawood: Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti Kumawood Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti
The NUN: 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend The NUN 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend



Top Articles

1 Pulse List Top Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far)bullet
2 Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymorebullet
3 I won't kiss an actor with mouth odour on set - Ini Edobullet
4 Frank Rajah Breaks silence on AMAA 2018 winbullet
5 Ghanaian movies worth watching with bae this weekendbullet
6 AFRIFF 2018: Here are the 140 films to be screened at festivalbullet
7 ‘Hashtag’ to be premiered at Silverbird Cinemas on October 19bullet
8 Best Ghanaian love movies These are the best 10 Ghanaian...bullet
9 Video Season 2 of 'Master and 3 Maids' premieres July 7 & 8bullet
10 Viewer Discretion Ghanaians are talking about this R18...bullet

Related Articles

Nicole Kidman Actress kisses Naomi Watts after receiving award
Nicole Kidman Watch actress' Ethiad ad causing uproar by flight attendants' union

Top Videos

1 Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymorebullet
2 The NUN 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekendbullet
3 I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musicianbullet
4 Video Ameyaw TVbullet
5 Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood moviesbullet
6 Video Daddy Lumba, Lilwin, Akrobeto on set of new moviebullet

Movies

Here's why Gideon Okeke says there is no best actor
Here's why Gideon Okeke says there is no best actor
Iretiola Doyle says she can be razz or elegant for a movie
Iretiola Doyle says she can be razz or elegant for a movie
AMAA 2018: More than a celebration of Africa's movie best
AMAA 2018: RMD, Gideon Okeke, Isoken win big in Kigali
RMD, Gideon Okeke, Isoken win big at AMAA 2018 in Kigali
X
Advertisement