Netflix and Sony halt impending projects with Will Smith after Oscars slap

However, sources privy to the outlet revealed to it that the streaming giant has made it clear that it not going ahead with the project anymore.

The Hollywood Reporter pointed out that "Fast and Loose" had already lost its director, David Leitch, a week prior to the incident at the Oscars. This is because, David had moved to direct "Fall Guy," which stars Ryan Gosling. “Fall Guy” is expected to commence production in August this year.

Although Netflix acted swiftly “to put out an urgent” call for a director to steer “Fast and Loose,” the company “quietly” shelved the project after Smith’s behaviour at the Oscars.

Sony also pulled the breaks on "Bad Boys 4," which Smith was to star in, sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet indicated that Netflix and Sony did not respond to their queries.

The aftermath of the incident at the Oscars saw Smith issue a public apology to Rock and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy had condemned the actions of Smith and had indicated that it was considering the expulsion of the actor from the Academy in a board meeting later this month.