Netflix: Viewers cautioned about "Dahmer" series being ‘too disturbing

Dahmer was convicted of the murder of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. He also ate the flesh of some of his victims. Some viewers also pointed out that most of Dahmer’s victims were LGBTQ+ POC.

The series explores the aforementioned detail in a manner few have done before.

Rashad Robinson, one of the show’s producers, said that “Dahmer” is also a story about victims, and the impact that his gruesome actions, added to ignorance by the authorities, impacted the community.

“At its core, this is a story of deep and systemic injustice, of people who were harmed and all the ways in which society failed them,” Robinson explained.

The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is an American limited biographical crime drama series co-created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, which premiered on Netflix on September 21, 2022.

The series follows the murders of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, portrayed by Evan Peters, and is told from his victims' point of view