Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


New riveting dating reality show 'Date Rush' launched

Date Rush, which airs exclusively on TV3, is a riveting reality show featuring an eligible bachelor and 10 beautiful and intelligent ladies who he [the bachelor] must convince to go on a date with him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
New riveting dating reality show Date Rush launched on TV3 play

New riveting dating reality show Date Rush launched on TV3

Rush Energy Drink, the energy drink of choice for most Ghanaians and TV3, the leading free-to-air TV channel in Ghana are teaming up to delight viewers with the ultimate dating reality show – 'Date Rush'.

Date Rush, which airs exclusively on TV3, is a riveting reality show featuring an eligible bachelor and 10 beautiful and intelligent ladies who he [the bachelor] must convince to go on a date with him.

Described by influential industry people as a revolutionary entertainment programme, the 13-week episodic reality will see a bachelor pitching for a date with featured maidens each week. He must convince them to go on a date with him. The ladies, who must decide whether they like him or not, as the plot unfolds, will respond by switching off or remain in contention until the final stage where a decision is made.

If successful, the bachelor and the chosen lady will land an all expenses paid date. The couple would then be given the unique opportunity to share their experiences with viewers in subsequent episodes.

Date Rush was developed in response to the need to support young Ghanaians looking for a platform to meet, connect and build relationships that could grow into long-term commitments.
It was also developed to provide viewers with the ultimate entertainment experience as the plot unfolds week after week.

The show premiered on Friday, November 2 and will air every Friday for 13 weeks.

Date Rush is produced by Adesa Productions Ltd, a member of the Media General Group and sponsored by Rush Energy Drink.
Viewers stand the chance of winning exciting prizes as the show progresses from Twellium Industrial Company Ltd, producers of leading beverages including Rush Energy Drink, Run Energy Drink, Verna Water among others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Joseph Benjamin gets a role in Oprah Winfrey's TV series, 'Greenleaf' Joseph Benjamin gets a role in Oprah Winfrey's TV series, 'Greenleaf'
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence confirm readiness for 'Bad Boys III' Will Smith, Martin Lawrence confirm readiness for 'Bad Boys III'
Road to stardom: Pitch Factory 2018 calls for entries from writers Road to stardom: Pitch Factory 2018 calls for entries from writers
AFRIFF 2018: All the details you need to know about 'French Days' AFRIFF 2018: All the details you need to know about 'French Days'
AMAA 2019: Organisers call for entry for 15th edition AMAA 2019: Organisers call for entry for 15th edition
HBO picks Naomi Watts for lead role in 'Game of Thrones' prequel HBO picks Naomi Watts for lead role in 'Game of Thrones' prequel

Recommended Videos

Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore
Kumawood: Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti Kumawood Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti
The NUN: 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend The NUN 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend



Top Articles

1 Pulse List Top Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far)bullet
2 Viewer Discretion Ghanaians are talking about this R18 Kumawood movie...bullet
3 'Black Sheep' set to premiere on November 3, 2018bullet
4 Video Season 2 of 'Master and 3 Maids' premieres July 7 & 8bullet
5 Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo The humble beginnings of YOLO actress...bullet
6 Joseph Benjamin gets a role in Oprah Winfrey's TV series,...bullet
7 Best Ghanaian love movies These are the best 10 Ghanaian...bullet
8 The only one New fascinating telenovelo "Mara" takes over...bullet
9 "Acrimony" Ghanaians react to Tyler Perry's...bullet
10 Watch & Dine Cinema “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”,...bullet

Top Videos

1 Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymorebullet
2 Video Augustin Dennis performs in Antwerp, Belgiumbullet
3 Video Daddy Lumba, Lilwin, Akrobeto on set of new moviebullet

Movies

Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore
Frank Rajah Breaks silence on AMAA 2018 win
Frank Rajah Breaks silence on AMAA 2018 win
AFRIFF 2018: Here are the 140 films to be screened at festival
Ini Edo shares vacation photos from Dubai
I won't kiss an actor with mouth odour on set - Ini Edo
X
Advertisement