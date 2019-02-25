Nigeria has again lost the chance to claim an Oscar as ‘Black Panther,’ which features Sope Aluko, lost the ‘Best Picture’ category award to ‘Green Book’.

After getting seven nominations, many Nigerians were hopeful that Sope Aluko will lay claim to an Oscar having featured as Shaman, a Wakandan spiritual leader who worked alongside Zuri (Forest Whitaker) in ‘Black Panther’.

ALSO READ: Full list of winners at 2019 Oscars

‘Black Panther’ claimed three out of the seven awards it was nominated for at the 91st Academy awards aka Oscar at the Dolby Theatre on Monday morning, February 25, 2019.

However, Ruth E Carter won the award for ‘Best Costume’ for her designs in ‘Black Panther’; Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart won ‘Best Production design’ for ‘Black Panther’, and Ludwig Goransson won ‘Best Original Score’ for ‘Black Panther’.

The movie had earlier picked up two awards at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Award. ‘Black Panther’ won the award for ‘Cast in a Motion picture’ and ‘Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture’