Ghanaian filmmaker, Peter Sedufia laments Covid-19 restrictions on film production in Ghana

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The filmmaker says Ghana has no support system for its creative industries.

Peter Sedufia [Instagram/petersedufia]

Pulse Nigeria

Popular Ghanaian filmmaker, Peter Sedufia ('Keteke') has called out the country's government over the continued restrictions on film production amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to an Instagram post shared by the celebrated film director, Ghana is yet to permit cinema owners and filmmakers to return to business since the Covid-19 mandated shut down in 2020.

"Three of the big shots: Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya have opened their cinemas for filmmakers who make livelihoods from the cinemas to get back to work. BUT, Ghana says NO; they'll continue to keep the filmmakers jobless for over a year," Sedufia wrote.

The filmmaker also prided Nigeria as one of the African countries with a government invested in the development of its creative industries unlike Ghana.

"For French speaking African countries, almost all have opened their cinemas for filmmakers. Nigerian cinemas have reportedly generated over $2 million, just within the short period they've lifted COVID 19 restrictions on cinema activities. That's relief for stakeholders.

"Mind you, Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya, all have some sort of film funds, and, or, investment banks supporting the creative craft before and even beyond COVID 19, aided by their governments. But, Ghana has NO such support system for any creative industry!

"From the above, you can clearly see countries whose leaders are committed to supporting their creative arts industry, and which country leaders have no such iota of interest..."

Other Ghanaian film influencers have also weighed in on the government's refusal to lift the restrictions on the film industry amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The country has recorded 91,709 cases since the virus broke out in 2020.

