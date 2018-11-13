news

Child actor Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye popularly known as Strika has been honoured for his role in Hollywood film, “Beasts of No Nation”.

Strika, who starred in the award-winning film alongside Abraham Attah and Idris Elba, played the role of a troubled and broken boy who, through war, was whittled down to a mindless killer.

His role in the movie and subsequent ones has earned him enormous honours and citations, and the latest comes from Helping Hand International (HHI).

He shared the good news via Instagram on Monday, November 12, with an emotional caption which reads:

“It matters not how strong a person is or how alone a person can stand, sometimes in life, you need someone to look at you in the eye and say “YOU DID GOOD”. This citation from Helping Hand International (HHI) has really given me some inner strength and encouragement to do more as an actor and a Ghanaian.

This is the FIRST time I am receiving such honour after #BONN came out. It tells me that I haven’t been forgotten, it tells me that people will not just ask for photographs with me and walk away and pretend they don’t know me the next time we meet. As a young boy growing up, I wish I would be appreciated more by society and given more love to strengthen me to keep pushing hard.

Thank you, Helping Hand International for this honour, forever I will remember.”

